Open Circle and Heroes Healing Homestead Present: “Heroes Healing: Songs from the Wilderness”

OJAI , CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Circle, in partnership with Heroes Healing Homestead and Operation Encore, is proud to present Heroes Healing: Songs from the Wilderness, a powerful and moving evening of music, storytelling, and community set against the stunning backdrop of the Topa Topa Mountains. This unique event will take place on November 2, 2024, from 1 PM to 8 PM, and will feature performances from renowned musicians and veterans, including Atz Kilcher, Andrew Wiscombe, Stephen Covell, Kate, and Secily Anderson.The concert will celebrate the healing journey of veterans, using music to tell their stories of resilience, strength, and connection. All proceeds from the event will benefit Heroes Healing Homestead, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing veterans with transformative healing experiences in the natural beauty of Alaska’s Kachemak Bay.“For as long as I can remember, the wilderness, nature, and music have been my guiding lights, offering healing in some of my darkest moments. After returning from Vietnam, that call became even stronger.” Said Atz Kilcher, founder of Heroes Healing Homestead and known for his role in Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier, “It’s been over 55 years since that transformative experience, and I’ve often dreamed of creating a place where veterans could find that same healing. Last spring, this dream took shape with Heroes Healing Homestead. The journey so far has been incredible, but the partnership with Open Circle has added a whole new dimension. Their knowledge of the healing power of nature and their dedication to serving others have made this vision even more powerful. This concert celebrates that.”In addition to the main concert, Heroes Healing: Songs from the Wilderness offers exclusive VIP experiences, including an intimate performance with Atz Kilcher under the Teaching Tree that renowned teachers such as Krishnamurti have spoken under and an after-party jam session with all musicians around the Kiva fire. Guests will also have the chance to explore a Farmers Market featuring local food and products from veteran-owned businesses.A highly anticipated Silent Auction will launch online on October 2nd, featuring unique items such as handmade creations from Atz Kilcher, musician memorabilia, guided adventures with Open Circle, and 3 once-in-a-lifetime trips to the Kilcher Homestead in Alaska.For event details visit the event page here.Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to providing veterans with transformative healing experiences at Heroes Healing Homestead in the natural beauty of Alaska’s Kachemak Bay.About Open Circle:Open Circle Foundation is a nonprofit that expands the impact of Service in under served communities—populations facing high rates of suicide, burnout, and addiction. They do this through wilderness and community experiences that uplift connection, purposeful action and spirit. As Co-Founder Miriam Jones explains, “Our mission is to uplift those who serve our communities by offering the development and support they need but often lack access to. Our approach is unique, science-backed, and delivers real, lasting results.”About Heroes Healing Homestead:Located in the pristine wilderness of Alaska’s Kachemak Bay, Heroes Healing Homestead provides veterans with a safe and nurturing space to heal, grow, and rediscover themselves through nature, community, and shared stories. The Homestead offers unique retreats where veterans can connect with each other and find peace and solace in the beauty of Alaska’s landscape.

