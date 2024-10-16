AG Kaul Announces $90,000 Penalty for Alleged Barium and Lead Hazardous Waste Violations in Ozaukee County

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that his office obtained a stipulated civil judgment against Dielectric Materials, Inc., requiring it to pay a $90,000 monetary penalty for alleged violations of the State’s hazardous waste management laws at its Ozaukee County facility where it formulated certain powders used to make ceramic capacitors. The settlement was approved by the Ozaukee County Circuit Court on October 8, 2024.

“Hazardous waste must be managed properly in order to protect people’s health and our environment,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Companies that are responsible for hazard waste must ensure that they are complying with the applicable laws.”

According to the Complaint, the facility’s manufacturing process previously generated hazardous levels of barium and lead. Exposure to unsafe levels of barium and lead endangers human health and the environment. The Complaint alleges that Dielectric Materials failed to make accurate hazardous waste determinations, failed to arrange for the transport of hazardous waste by a licensed transporter, and operated a hazardous waste facility without a license.

Assistant Attorney General Tressie K. Kamp represented the State and worked closely with DNR to obtain this judgment. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved the proposed resolution on September 26, 2024.