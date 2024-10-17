From Exhausted to Energized Amanda Freger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SelectBooks publisher is very pleased to announce the upcoming publication of From Exhausted to Energized : A Guide for Caregivers of Children and Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder by Mandi Freger , M.Ed., DCEP, LBS, LPC (October 22, 2024; ISBN: 978-1-59079-567-5). This book provides an innovative way to understand how critical the resilience of the caregiver is in maximizing the development of skills and emotional stability in the population of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It introduces the novel concept of using Energy Psychology techniques to help caregivers with their difficult task.According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), rates of Autism Spectrum Disorder are at an all-time high. One in every 36 children is being diagnosed with this disorder according to the 2020 statistical analysis. This has been dramatically increasing since the CDC rates of one in every 500 children was identified in 1995. In the midst of the genetics research which appears to be a priority in the medical field, parents and guardians of these children are constantly looking for ways to help their child. Parents and guardians who aggressively choose to help their children quickly realize there is not one solution, leaving them on a constant quest for what to do.This increasing amount of stress on the caregivers has not been well-addressed formally or informally. It is rare to find seasoned clinicians who are resilient enough to remain in the field, let alone have excellent knowledge of this disorder to make a significant impact in direct practice. Treatment for the caregivers’ children always comes first. In this state of urgency combined with the lack of consistent resources, parental stress has not been adequately addressed. If parents lose their resiliency, who will be their child’s advocate and who will teach their child?Current literature addressing stress management for parents and caregivers tries to fit them in the same box with other populations that experience anxiety. Unfortunately, one size does not fit all, and while similarities may exist between certain population groups, it is more important to recognize their distinctions. This growing population needs effective solutions, and it needs them quickly. This is what makes the publication of From Exhausted to Energized such a timely and welcome event. This forward thinking guide is the first book to illustrate the psychoenergetic dynamics that cause and sustain the emotional, mental, and physical drain on family members and guardians. And it further provides readers with quick energy psychology tools that address trauma, anxiety, depression, and burnout.The author of From Exhausted to Energized, Mandi Freger, is a seasoned clinical practitioner with over twenty-five years of experience in both treating ASD and practicing Energy Psychology techniques. Freger was featured as an expert panelist in “The Science of Tapping” documentary, a first of its kind to discuss the science behind meridian therapy use in treating mental health issues. She was also hired as the Director of Autism Services of the first affiliate program through Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital to build a center-based program and diagnostic center from the inception.Energy Psychology is an emerging field of psychology, gaining momentum from the 1990s when new techniques and strategies were being put together with other mind and body strategies across cultures to comprise a continuum of tools. In this book, Freger introduces a 3-part model of skill, will, and biofield to illustrate how variations on these relate to caregiver effectiveness. In this archetype grid, caregivers can begin to identify areas of need to better match the available supports to assist their resiliencies. In cases when there are challenges with will and the biofield, specific Energy Psychology techniques are offered.Early responses to this publication include praise from Gregory J. Nicosia, Ph.D., author of Comprehensive Introduction to Thought Field Therapy. He says, “In this seminal work, Ms. Freger reveals knowledge of how to take care of your ASD child and yourself . . . She demonstrates how to successfully combine standard psychological treatments, such as Applied Behavior Analysis and Discrete Trial Learning, with vibrant and effective trauma-based energy psychology interventions that have amazing benefits for both the ASD sufferer and their caregivers.” Fred P. Gallo PhD, DCEP, author of Energy Psychology and The Tapping Toolbox stated, “Since Leo Kanner's seminal 1943 paper on infantile autism, the field has advanced way beyond those humble beginnings with the advent of Applied Behavioral Analysis and is now integrated with Energy Psychology and mindfulness methods. Mandi Freger’s From Exhausted to Energized is an amazing reference and guide for Autism professional and caregivers . . .”From Exhausted to Energized: A Guide for Caregivers of Children and Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder is scheduled for release on October 22, 2024 and will be available wherever books or ebooks are sold.

