CEO Roundtable on Cancer & Paradigm Health Partner to Launch PACT Collective to Expand Clinical Trial Access & Diversity

New Initiative to Expand Access and Increase Diversity in Cancer Clinical Trials

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Roundtable on Cancer (CEORT) and Paradigm Health, Inc. (Paradigm Health) announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to launch the Partnership for Access, Collaboration, and Trust (PACT) Collective. This pioneering initiative aims to break down barriers and create equitable access to oncology clinical trials, particularly for African American, Hispanic, and other underrepresented patient groups.

The PACT Collective is designed to bridge healthcare gaps that disproportionately affect underserved populations by improving representation in clinical research. By leveraging Paradigm’s established platform and CEORT’s network of member companies and partners, this initiative will address key barriers to accessing cancer clinical trials and help build the technical infrastructure needed for conducting clinical research. The goal is to ensure that cutting-edge cancer treatments are accessible to everyone.

Unified Effort Driving Diversity in Cancer Research

The PACT Collective will bring together a diverse group of healthcare provider organizations, leveraging cross-industry collaboration to achieve greater equity in clinical trials. This network will align with FDA’s Diversity Action Plan to make clinical research more inclusive and reflective of the broader patient population—a necessary step in delivering treatments that work for everyone.

Paradigm Health applies its expertise in clinical trial design and execution through a platform that integrates real-time access to electronic health records (EHR) and genomic data for patient matching. This approach simplifies trial design and improves patient recruitment, aiming to increase participation among underserved populations.

“This partnership is a critical milestone in our mission to close gaps in healthcare that have persisted for far too long,” said Sean Khozin, MD, MPH CEO of CEORT. “Together with Paradigm and our valued stakeholders, we aim to expand access to life-saving cancer trials to all communities, regardless of their background.”

The PACT initiative rolls out in two phases:

- Phase 1: PACT will begin by leveraging Paradigm’s existing network of healthcare provider organizations to address participation challenges among underrepresented groups, focusing on increasing clinical trial involvement.

- Phase 2: The initiative will expand its reach by incorporating additional healthcare institutions, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs), to further enhance access to clinical trials and build a diverse trial infrastructure.

Expanding Access to Cancer Clinical Trials

The PACT Collective emphasizes community engagement and patient empowerment as crucial components for success. By working directly with underserved populations, PACT aims to build trust, educate communities on the importance of clinical trials, and develop culturally sensitive solutions tailored to diverse patient needs.

Combining CEORT’s longstanding partnerships with HBCUs and MSIs with Paradigm’s technological capabilities, PACT is building a supportive environment where every patient—regardless of socioeconomic or geographic barriers—can access innovative cancer therapies. The initiative is also focused on removing practical barriers such as transportation and financial challenges while actively dispelling myths surrounding clinical trials.

“Our goal with the PACT Collective is to ensure equitable access to clinical research and the best care available,” said Kent Thoelke, CEO of Paradigm Health. “Through this partnership with CEORT, we’re creating a system that connects clinical trials with the populations that need them most. From effective trial design to community engagement, this effort aims to make a significant impact where it’s needed most.”

Craig Tendler, M.D., Vice President, Oncology Clinical Development, Diagnostics, and Global Med Affairs, Johnson & Johnson, a CEORT member company, praised the initiative, stating, "The PACT Collective marks a significant step forward in achieving health equity. CEORT's ability to unite diverse stakeholders, along with the commitment of industry and CEORT member companies to improve access to clinical trials, is instrumental in making next-generation therapies accessible to all patient groups. This collective effort is essential for driving scientific progress and enhancing patient outcomes."

About CEO Roundtable on Cancer

CEORT was established in 2001 by business leaders to tackle challenges in cancer care and research. With initiatives like the PACT Collective, CEORT is committed to fostering cross-sector collaboration, improving access to care, and advancing health equity in oncology.

About Paradigm Health

Paradigm Health is dedicated to democratizing clinical trials through cutting-edge technology and a robust healthcare network. Its mission is to make life-saving treatments accessible to every patient, irrespective of background or location. Paradigm’s platform enables healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate clinical research into routine care—driving equitable healthcare outcomes for all.

