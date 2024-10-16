Hip-Hop Titans Chuck D, KRS-One, Mele Mel, and Scorpio Unite to Sound Alarm on ‘Project 2025’

Mele Mel & Scorpio KRS-One, Chuck D

Rap Kings Drop Political Anthem at America’s Crossroads as the 2024 Election Approaches

MCs have always been the voice of the streets, and the ‘streets’ ain’t with Project 2025. Let it be heard. Let it be known” — KRS-One

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-hop legends Chuck D, KRS-One, Mele Mel, and Scorpio have teamed up for a powerful new release, “ Project 2025 ,” just ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The song reflects their collective mission to reignite the genre’s role as the voice of the streets, while questioning the silence from much of today’s younger artists. “Project 2025” draws on the combined influence of these iconic figures to deliver an urgent call for awareness and action.“Project 2025” isn’t just another political song—it’s a stark response to the looming consequences outlined by The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 initiative. Published in 2022, the manifesto outlines a plan to reshape the federal government, including consolidating executive power, reducing the size of federal agencies, and injecting conservative Christian values into U.S. policies. The initiative aims to further limit abortion rights, regulate pornography, restructure the FBI and DOJ, and deploy the military at the U.S.-Mexico border. The stakes of the 2024 election are clear, and this track is a rallying cry for all citizens to take notice.Listen to PROJECT 2025 here https://youtu.be/uxfwT5fqZqs?si=MWkGB_N-47zDyPZo Interested media who wish to interview the artists about “Project 2025” contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via Nelson@workhousepr.comA Return to Hip-Hop’s Original PurposeKRS-One, widely known as “The Teacha” and one of hip-hop’s foremost political voices, emphasized the need for the genre to return to its roots: “Not only does this song open up a platform for hip-hop to discuss one of the most salient topics in American politics today, but MCs have always been the voice of the streets, and the ‘streets’ ain’t with Project 2025. Let it be heard. Let it be known.”Mele Mel, known for his pioneering work on “The Message,” echoed this sentiment: “No matter who you vote for, the fact that you’re politically motivated and having a say on which direction the country is going is the most important thing you can do right now. This track brings me, KRS, and Chuck D together—something that should have happened a long time ago. The fact that we can use hip-hop to present it from an OG perspective means everything.”Scorpio, who produced the track, used samples from hip-hop classics like 2Pac’s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” and Ice Cube’s “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” to highlight the song’s urgency. “We were a voice for the people,” Scorpio said. “Even Chuck D labeled it the ‘Black CNN.’ We let people know what’s going on in the world, but I think we’ve strayed away from that. This track brings it back.”Not About Endorsements, But About ActionThe artists stress that “Project 2025” is not about telling people who to vote for, but about making sure everyone takes part in the democratic process. “This record is not going against one candidate or really supporting another,” Scorpio clarified. “We’re just putting out what some of the issues could be concerning Project 2025. We’re not here to pick sides—we’re here to make sure people understand what’s at stake.”Chuck D, the frontman of Public Enemy and one of hip-hop’s most enduring political voices, emphasized the need for voters to stay informed: “Rights that have been fought for over decades can be taken away in an instant by people not paying attention. That goes for women’s rights, the environment, health care, climate—everything. People need to read the fine print and stop signing away their futures without knowing what they’re agreeing to.”The Legacy of Hip-Hop as a Force for ChangeFor decades, Chuck D, KRS-One, Mele Mel, and Scorpio have been at the forefront of socially conscious hip-hop. Their music has not only shaped the genre but also pushed boundaries in social and political activism.• Chuck D, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (2013) and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient (2020), is known for leading Public Enemy with his uncompromising political commentary. He continues his activist work as a U.S. Global Music Ambassador (2024).• KRS-One, also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, revolutionized the genre with his group Boogie Down Productions. He founded the Stop the Violence Movement and continues to use his platform to educate and inspire through hip-hop.• Mele Mel, a member of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, was part of the first hip-hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. His song “The Message” remains a defining moment in socially conscious rap, with its inclusion in the Grammy Hall of Fame.• Scorpio, also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, produced “Project 2025” with the same fire that drove his early career, reminding listeners of hip-hop’s power to speak truth to power.A Call to Action: Hip-Hop’s Role in Shaping the FutureAs “Project 2025” reminds us, hip-hop has always been more than music—it’s been a platform for truth, resistance, and empowerment. At a time when the political landscape is fraught with division, misinformation, and erosion of rights, this collaboration between Chuck D, KRS-One, Mele Mel, and Scorpio calls on citizens to get informed, get involved, and use their voices to shape the future.“The power of hip-hop has always been in its ability to unite and inspire people,” KRS-One said. “We are hip-hop, the most powerful urban culture on the planet. If we don’t like something, it’s hard for that thing to survive. It’s time to believe in our voice again.”The artists aren’t telling anyone who to vote for. They’re simply reminding the world of what’s at stake. As Scorpio put it, “We’re not trying to be preachers, but it’s time to get back to what matters. This is what hip-hop was meant for.”Listen to Scorpio message here https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/y5dtu4opkmp5hgyolrcci/SCORPIO-Project-2025-quote?rlkey=ju1b1ax5qhphap94qz53t7g8q&st=gr97neg2&dl=0 Read the Spin Magazine article here https://www.spin.com/2024/10/krs-one-chuck-d-melle-mel-scorpio-project-25/

