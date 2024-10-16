United Nations Global Leadership & ESG Programme (UNGLEP)

16 October 2024, Beijing, China - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Social Impact Investment Foundation (SIIF) have officially signed a cooperation agreement in Beijing, announcing the establishment of the United Nations Global Leadership & ESG Programme. This marks the first specialized programme by UNITAR in the Asia-Pacific region, focused on global innovation leadership, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) institutional capacity building, and talent development. UNITAR and SIIF have both experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by a shared commitment to sustainable development and capacity-building. UNITAR has expanded its global partnerships and has been recognized for its contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other international agreements. Meanwhile, SIIF plays a pivotal role as a funding partner, implementing partner, and technical advisor to the UN and other international entities, providing a clear roadmap for sustainable development and social responsibility.

Recognizing their complementary strengths, UNITAR and SIIF are launching this initiative as a natural and strategic alignment. This partnership adds significant value to both the UN system and SIIF’s ongoing efforts to promote diplomacy, governance, and capacity-building in the Asia-Pacific region. The programme, headquartered in Hong Kong, will serve as a global hub for innovation and knowledge-sharing in leadership development and ESG.

The mission of the programme is to harness UNITAR’s vast knowledge, research, and training resources, along with the expertise of the entire UN system, to empower partner organizations. The aim is to foster global leadership in green transformation and technology innovation while cultivating ESG leaders with practical skills. The programme aspires to become a global resource accelerator and a best-practice hub for leadership and ESG talent development. It will focus on the following five key areas:

Global Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Development

Global Green Leadership Capacity Building

Youth Global Leadership & Entrepreneurship Sustainable Development

Digital Transformation & Governance

Public Diplomacy and International Cooperation

At the programme’s inauguration, Mr Nikhil Seth, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNITAR emphasized that ESG principles are essential not only for fostering sustainability but also for promoting social inclusion. He also mentioned that UNITAR’s global network would be mobilized to support the development of the ESG Programme, which will serve as a key platform for ESG leadership development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dr Luo Xiang Roy, Chairman of the UN Global Leadership & ESG Programme and Chairman of SIIF, also underscored the programme’s significance. He stated that the programme will provide an essential platform for addressing urgent SDG actions and global challenges. Additionally, he emphasized its role in empowering global youth through education in science, technology innovation, and sustainable development.