Old National Bank Recognized as 2024 Leading Disability Employer

National Organization on Disability recognizes organizations with commitment to building an inclusive workforce

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) named Old National Bank as one of only 59 Leading Disability Employers for 2024. This recognition formally acknowledges companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies, benchmarked against more than 200 participating organizations.



In its 10th year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal spotlights the transformative contributions made by business leaders in promoting employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also honors those organizations that prioritize diversity, equity and importantly, accessibility -- setting a high standard for others to follow.

“We’re incredibly grateful to this group of exceptional companies for their unwavering commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Organization on Disability. “We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth, and inclusive workplaces reduce costly employee turnover. These employers embody that vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”

Leading Disability Employer Seal recipients are determined based on data provided by companies on the NOD Employment Tracker™. The Tracker is the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand which employment practices correlate to improved talent outcomes related to hiring, retention and advancement of people with disabilities.

“Inviting diversity and activating our core value of inclusion are critical to our success. We are thrilled to be recognized for what we believe is a differentiator for our team members, clients and the communities we serve,” says Corliss Garner, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Old National Bank. “Our commitment to uplifting people with apparent and non-apparent disabilities promote an inclusive work environment that attracts talent and makes us stronger as an organization.”



ABOUT THE NATIONAL ORGANIZATION ON DISABILITY (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 60% of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of professional services, Leadership Council and Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

