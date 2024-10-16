Bartow Ford Donates $10,000 to The Freedom Tour for Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief

On Wednesday, October 16, at 11:30 AM, Bobby Williams arrived at Bartow Ford with a Freedom Tour truck and received the $10,000 donation check from Benny Robles Jr.

BARTOW, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bartow Ford is proud to announce a significant contribution of $10,000 to The Freedom Tour, aiding relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton.On Wednesday, October 16, at 11:30 AM, Bobby Williams arrived at Bartow Ford with a Freedom Tour truck and received the donation check from Benny Robles Jr. This event underscores Bartow Ford's ongoing commitment to its local community, and especially after natural disasters.Benny Robles Jr, President of Bartow Ford, expressed, "We are so proud that we are able to provide this assistance to our local community in their time of need."The Freedom Tour is a food and disaster relief ministry in Central Florida, and their mobile pantries are pivotal in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. They supply nutritious food, essential supplies, and support to those who may lack transportation or face barriers, thanks to dedicated volunteers committed to making a difference.In addition to the $10,000 donation, proceeds from every vehicle sale at Bartow Ford from now through November 30 will contribute toward a second donation for hurricane victims. This initiative aims to bolster the ongoing recovery efforts and provide continuous support to affected communities.Bartow Ford encourages community members to join them in supporting The Freedom Tour's mission and efforts to bring relief to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton.###Founded in 1948, Bartow Ford Company is a privately held company providing new and used vehicles, and automotive services. The Central Florida facility, located on 50 acres of property in Polk County, with over 250 employees, includes a service and parts department, collision center, rental vehicles, commercial services, and a Quick Lane. Bartow Ford has achieved Ford Motor Company’s prestigious President’s Award 25 times. For more info on Bartow Ford Company, please visit www.BartowFord.com If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Benny Robles Jr., please contact Amy Sumerlin at 800-533-0425 or email amysu@bartowford.com

