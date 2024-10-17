Health IT Initiative Revolutionizes Access to Medical Records for Texas Charitable Clinics

Greater Houston Healthconnect, InterSystems & J2 Interactive to Support Nonprofit Health Clinics & Provide Interoperability Tech & Services at Minimal / No Cost

At Healthconnect, we believe every Texan deserves access to high-quality healthcare, regardless of their income.” — Junaid Husain, CEO of Greater Houston Healthcare

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking effort to close healthcare gaps for underserved Texans, Greater Houston Healthconnect (Healthconnect) today announced a statewide effort to connect charitable clinics across Texas at no cost.This collaboration between Healthconnect, InterSystems , and J2 Interactive will reduce administrative burdens on these volunteer-driven clinics and help improve quality of care. The project has the capability of integrating over 75 independent health clinics that are part of the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) into a unified health information exchange network. Clinic participation is voluntary."At Healthconnect, we believe every Texan deserves access to high-quality healthcare, regardless of their income," said Junaid Husain, CEO of Greater Houston Healthconnect and Vice Chair of TXACC’s Board. "By partnering with InterSystems and J2 Interactive, we are delivering state-of-the-art technology to empower these clinics to provide more efficient, informed, and coordinated care."Husain announced the initiative today at the statewide TXACC annual conference held in Houston. Healthconnect will waive all connection and membership fees for TXACC member-clinics, who will have one year to connect if they choose to participate.Empowering Clinics, Enhancing CareTXACC member clinics are essential in filling healthcare gaps for uninsured and underserved communities across Texas. These clinics, often operating with limited resources, will now have real-time access to patient records, improving decision-making and health outcomes for thousands."This project is a remarkable act of generosity from leading health IT organizations," said Paula J. Walker, Executive Director of TXACC. "The ability to see a patient’s medical history, medications, and previous treatment plan, allows providers to make the very best decision for their patient in the moment of care.”A Collaborative Commitment to Equity in HealthcareKirk Grothe, Public Sector Lead at InterSystems, underscored the importance of expanding access to health information for nonprofit clinics. "Seamless access to patient data is crucial for health equity. Our agreement to sponsor the conference is an important step in supporting the mission of the charitable clinics and helping the people they serve,” Grothe said.Lou LaRocca, CEO of J2 Interactive, added, "We’re proud to support TXACC in their mission by providing charitable clinics with the same cutting-edge technology used by larger health systems— without asking them to expend IT resources they may or may not have. It’s an honor to work alongside Healthconnect and InterSystems to make this meaningful difference for both patients and clinicians in Texas."Driving Health Equity Through InteroperabilityThis initiative aims to improve care coordination, streamline workflows, and enhance decision-making across the healthcare continuum."Interoperability is key to building a more efficient, equitable healthcare system. This partnership allows even the smallest clinics to connect, share, and act on critical patient information," Husain added.Contact Information:Kate Jeffrey, Greater Houston Healthconnect Director of Marketing, kate.jeffrey@ghhconnect.org________________________________________About TXACCThe Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent clinics that provide essential healthcare services to underserved Texans. TXACC’s 80 member clinics conduct over 300,000 healthcare visits each year, ensuring access to quality care for low-income, uninsured, and medically underserved individuals.About Greater Houston HealthconnectGreater Houston Healthconnect is the region’s community health information exchange, providing secure, real-time data sharing across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers to enhance care, improve safety, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. With 20 million patients, Healthconnect is the leading health information exchange in Texas and one of the largest in the nation.About InterSystemsInterSystems is a global leader in AI-enabled data management solutions, serving industries with complex challenges, including healthcare, financial services, and supply chain logistics.About J2 InteractiveJ2 Interactive is an award-winning healthcare IT services firm whose deep expertise in application development, interoperability, and analytics drives innovations in health information exchange, master data management, and population health. Founded in 2001, J2 has established a reputation as one of the leading providers of customized technology solutions to hospitals, labs, research centers, and HIEs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.