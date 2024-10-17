Revive Wins 2024 "Most Innovative Use of AI" Award

Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder of Revive Mansoor Bahramand, CTO of Revive Real Estate

Revive Real Estate, a leader in presale renovations, and its Revive AI platform, wins the “Most Innovative Use of AI” award for the real estate industry.

Receiving this highly coveted AI award honors the hard work the Revive team has done to create and continuously improve Revive AI – it’s truly a milestone moment.” — Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder of Revive

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive Real Estate, a leader in presale renovations, and its Revive AI platform, is the winner of the “Most Innovative Use of AI” award for its “groundbreaking work” that demonstrates “the transformative power of AI” in the real estate industry, according to Inman, the industry’s leading news source and the award presenter, which reaches some 2 million readers.

The new Inman AI Awards are a “prestigious recognition, honoring exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry,” according to Inman, highlighting startups, established companies, and practitioners “at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.”

"At a time when artificial intelligence is often just a buzz phrase being attached to everything, receiving a highly coveted AI award honors the hard work the Revive team has done to create and continuously improve Revive AI – it’s truly a milestone moment,” said Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder of Revive.

Added Mansoor Bahramand, CTO of Revive, "This AI award also is a testament to the ongoing commitment we have at Revive to delivering the best, most useful, and practical technology to real estate agents and their clients.”

The Inman AI Awards features five categories highlighting AI-powered products, services, platforms, and those maximizing their businesses with these solutions.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed for strategic presale renovations that maximize home sale value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

