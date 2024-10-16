Nebraska Students Rank Near the Top on Act Compared to Peer States

News Release

October 16, 2024

Nebraska students outperformed nearly all peer states nationally on the ACT entrance exam that measures college readiness in English, reading, mathematics, and science.

All Nebraska public school juniors are required to take the ACT as part of the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS). Overall Nebraska had 95 percent of public and private school graduates participate in the ACT.

Nebraska’s average 2024 ACT composite score is 19.1, down just one tenth of a point from 19.2 in 2023. The national average is also down one tenth of a point from 19.5 to 19.4 and only 36 percent of students take the ACT nationwide. The highest possible ACT score is 36.

Nebraska continues to stand out compared to the 13 states with more than 90 percent of graduates taking the ACT. Only Montana at 19.5 and Wisconsin at 19.4 scored better. This is significant as states that test a high percentage of graduates tend to have lower averages as the scores include more students who are not on a college course-taking track.

Nebraska students scored an average of 18.1 in English compared to 18.6 nationally. In reading, Nebraska students scored an average of 19.5 compared to 20.1 nationally. In math, Nebraska students scored an average of 18.8 compared to 19.0 nationally. And in science Nebraska students scored an average of 19.4 compared to 19.6 nationally.

The national and state ACT press release and reports can be viewed and downloaded on the ACT website at: https://www.act.org/content/act/en/research/services-and-resources/data-and-visualization.html