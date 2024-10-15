Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob meets with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić

SLOVENIA, October 15 - The main topics of the talks were the strengthening of bilateral relations and the EU perspective for Serbia and the Western Balkans as a whole. The two sides agreed that there is potential for strengthening relations in various areas under the auspices of line ministries. In the coming months, concrete common points of cooperation will therefore need to be identified.

The Minister thanked the Prime Minister for Slovenia's support for the enlargement process and its participation in KFOR. Prime Minister Golob assured that Slovenia would continue its strong support for enlargement. Enlargement is far from just a technical administrative process, but is a first-class political issue that requires ambition and flexibility.

The two also briefly discussed Ukraine, with which Serbia has established excellent relations, especially in recent years, as more than 90% of Western Balkan aid to Ukraine comes from Serbia.