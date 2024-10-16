FDA Adverse Event Reporting System Database supports the FDA's post-marketing safety surveillance program for all marketed drug and therapeutic biologic products. It contains adverse event reports FDA has received from manufacturers as required by regulation along with reports received directly from consumers and healthcare professionals. Dates of Coverage: January 2004 - present

Update Frequency: Quarterly FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Help Additional Information Content current as of: 06/09/2017



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.