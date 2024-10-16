FDA Adverse Event Reporting System Database supports the FDA's post-marketing safety surveillance program for all marketed drug and therapeutic biologic products. It contains adverse event reports FDA has received from manufacturers as required by regulation along with reports received directly from consumers and healthcare professionals.
Dates of Coverage: January 2004 - present Update Frequency: Quarterly
FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Help
