S. 3022, IHS Workforce Parity Act of 2024

S. 3022 would modify two workforce development programs aimed at recruiting health professionals for the Indian Health Service (IHS). The IHS Scholarship Program provides grants to current students who are members of federally recognized tribes and working toward degrees in the health professions. The awards cover tuition and education-related expenses in exchange for a two-year, full-time commitment to work for IHS after certification as a health professional. The Loan Repayment Program pays current health professionals up to $25,000 annually to cover student loan repayments and up to $6,000 a year to cover the associated income tax liability in exchange for a two-year, full-time commitment to work for IHS.

S. 3022 would modify both programs by allowing recipients to work part-time for twice the number of years as full-time recipients in exchange for the assistance. The aim is to improve recruitment of health professionals at IHS, which has reported chronic medical staff shortages for many years.