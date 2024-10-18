Project Hive Pet Company Launches Game-changing New Fetch Toy for Dogs

Project Hive Pet Company’s new Hive Zoomer Collection elevates the game of fetch

B-Corp Certified pet company dedicated to saving the bees launches made-in-USA dog toy launcher that’s easier to use and more accessible for all

The Hive Zoomer Collection really brings new life to the game of fetch. Our tests with dogs and pet parents have confirmed it’s the easiest, most fun and versatile fetch toy on the market!” — Melissa Rappaport Schifman, Co-Founder, Project Hive Pet Company

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Hive Pet Company is buzzing with excitement about the launch of their new Hive Zoomer dog toy launcher and compatible Looped Dog Toys.Dogs need exercise for their physical and mental well-being, and the new Hive Zoomer dog toy launcher, with its compatible looped toys , makes playing fetch easier and much more fun for dogs and humans alike.For humans, the Hive Zoomer is more accessible: it allows those who may not be able to stand, who suffer from shoulder or arm pain—almost anyone who doesn’t want to exhaust themselves playing fetch with their dog—to throw amazingly far with remarkably accurate aim. Its patented power curve design ensures smooth, far-flying throws, whether tossed underhand or launched overhand. Picking up the Looped Toy from any angle is effortless on any surface—including in the water, because all looped toys float. Even on uneven surfaces like leaves, rocks, or sand (where dogs often play), the curved end picks up the toy by the rope, so there’s no bending over, and no touching dirt or slobber. Moreover, multiple toys can be picked up at once to exercise more than one dog at a time, with different sizes of toys for smaller and larger dogs. Carrying and storage are simple, too: a small hook on the end conveniently keeps the Hive Zoomer and Looped Toys together.For dogs, the compatible Looped Toys are designed with small ridges, so dogs of any size can easily grasp and hold them for a game of fetch. The attached rope makes it easier for dogs to retrieve the toy on land, in a pile of leaves, in water, or even catch it in the air. The Looped Toys stand on their own: without the Hive Zoomer launcher, they work for a game of tug or fetch.This new product launch is another example of Project Hive Pet Company’s dedication to bringing innovation to the pet industry while staying true to their values of using business as a force for good. “The Hive Zoomer brings the fun game of fetch to an entirely new population,” said Project Hive’s Co-Founder Melissa Rappaport Schifman. “With its unique curved end, pet parents who may have difficulty picking up or throwing any type of fetch toy to exercise their dog will be amazed by the ease and simplicity of this new fetch toy collection. And their dogs will be well-exercised, which is essential to their physical and mental health.”Project Hive has taken on a dominant player in the dog toy industry before. With the Hive Chew Toys they launched in 2021, they’re up against another giant competitor, but they manufacture all their toys and treats in the United States, which is unique among competitive products. What also sets them apart is that their toys are recyclable, dishwasher-safe, and float. Most toys are compatible with their treats, which promotes mental stimulation and further engages dogs.“We see the potential of the Hive Zoomer toy collection to be a game changer for both dogs and pet parents. We want to bring this innovation to more people who are looking for an easier way to engage with their dogs,” said Jim Schifman, Co-Founder of Project Hive. “It’s a real disruptor compared to the dominant dog toy launcher in the marketplace. And we’re thrilled to have been awarded BlogPaws Best Award for Innovation.”Project Hive Pet Company is offering the Hive Zoomer (in its iconic yellow color) in a combination pack with one looped toy for $19.99. Additional items for sale include:• 2-pack Looped Balls in bright colors of pink & blue or green & blue• A large orange Looped Ball for larger dogs• A Looped Hive Toy , which doubles as a treat dispenser and is designed for the Hive Chew Sticks to fit snugly in the cavity for extended engagement.Project Hive Pet Company products can be found on www.projecthivepetcompany.com , Chewy.com, Amazon.com, and select retailers throughout North America.For more information, visit www.projecthivepetcompany.com

