Silent Breach Unveils Enhanced Quantum Armor Dashboard with AI-Powered Cybersecurity Insights

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Breach is excited to announce a major upgrade to its Quantum Armor platform, offering enhanced visibility and innovative tools for cybersecurity management.Quantum Armor, the leading platform for Predictive Breach Detection, now integrates the latest GenAI capabilities across the entire platform. By analyzing data across an organization's attack surface, cloud environment, and the dark web, the platform delivers comprehensive security ratings, predicting breach likelihood and highlighting key vulnerabilities.New Features Include:• Breach Likelihood Risk Analysis: Provides a real-time view of imminent data breach risks using AI-powered insights.• Enhanced Generative AI Engine: A revamped AI algorithm to assess breach risk with improved accuracy.• Reworked Threat Intelligence Dashboard: Delivers graded security posture and tracks historical changes."Our new updates give security teams deeper insights to stay ahead of evolving threats," said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. "We've also introduced a new dashboard tailored to MSSPs, streamlining multi-environment management."Silent Breach remains committed to empowering organizations with proactive cybersecurity tools that safeguard their digital assets. By advancing Quantum Armor with GenAI technology, Silent Breach continues to set the bar for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: qarmor.io For more information about Silent Breach, visit silentbreach.com About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.

