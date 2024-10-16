Prosper Insights & Analytics Reveals Surprising Consumer Shopping Trends in the Midst of Political Divisions

Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosper Insights & Analytics , a leading provider of zero-party consumer data, shared new insights during an EagleAlpha.com webinar on October 15, 2024. The presentation, led by Prosper CEO Gary Drenik , unveiled critical findings from Prosper's October 2024 consumer survey, which analyzed the political and shopping behaviors of over 7,900 U.S. adults, including 6,500 registered voters.The research highlights stark political divides between supporters of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and undecided voters, particularly on issues like inflation, crime, and border security. Despite these differences, the data reveals a surprising commonality in consumer shopping behaviors across the political spectrum.Key Findings from Prosper’s October 2024 Survey:Political Divides on Economic Confidence:- Kamala Harris supporters show higher confidence in the economy, with 59.9% optimistic about the next six months, compared to just 25.2% of Trump supporters and 26% of undecided voters.- Inflation is a significant concern across all groups, with 74.3% of Trump supporters, 65.9% of undecided voters, and 52.1% of Harris supporters citing it as a key issue.Polarized Views on Domestic Issues:- Crime and border control were top concerns for Trump supporters, with 36.3% worried about crime and 52.7% expressing concern over border security. By contrast, only 18% and 11.6% of Harris supporters saw these issues as pressing.- Harris supporters were more focused on green energy (71.7%), while only 26.6% of Trump supporters prioritized this issue.Holiday Shopping Unites Consumers:Despite their political differences, consumers are aligned in their holiday shopping plans. A majority of voters from all political groups plan to celebrate the winter holidays, with 94.7% of Trump supporters, 92.3% of Harris supporters, and 91.5% of undecided voters gearing up for the season.Price discounts remain a top priority across the board, with 68.4% of undecided voters, 68.2% of Trump supporters, and 67.1% of Harris supporters naming it as the most important factor in choosing where to shop.Online shopping continues to dominate, with an average of 60% of consumers across all voter groups planning to purchase holiday gifts online.According to Prosper Insights & Analytics CEO Gary Drenik, "Our latest data demonstrates that, while political polarization remains intense, consumer behaviors in the marketplace show a significant degree of alignment. It’s a reminder that, despite divergent political views, American consumers are united in the decisions they make about everyday shopping and holiday spending."For further information and to download the presentation visit https://bit.ly/ProsperMoreInfo About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is a leader in US consumer intelligence, offering 22 years of comprehensive zero-party data on behaviors, motivations, psychographics, and future spending plans. Our cutting-edge analytics transform this data into actionable insights, enabling marketers, policymakers, and investors to anticipate trends and respond proactively, gaining a competitive edge in their industries. Prosper datasets provide early macroeconomic forecasts weeks in advance of government data for institutional fixed income, equity and foreign exchange investors. www.ProsperInsights.com

