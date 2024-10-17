What a Ride! – Team Amazing Spaces Races into the Top 5 Teams in the Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

In total, the Amazing Spaces team raised over $277,000, making them the Top 5 Team out of thousands who participated in the 2024 Bike MS national event.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world, coordinated by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Each year, nearly 40,000 cyclists and more than 4,000 teams ride together to change the world for people with MS. With the fundraising support of each cyclist, The National MS Society can continue their work of tackling the complex challenges of MS — from one-to-one MS Navigator support, advocacy that drives systemic change to a network of resources and information that helps people affected by MS feel more in control and less alone.For over a decade, Amazing Spaces has been proud to sponsor Team Amazing Spaces in their race to end MS in the Texas Bike MS 150. Amazing Spaces MS 150 team participants and partners joined together to support the team’s fundraising efforts. The team’s captain, JD Villaseñor, through his passion and dedication, raised enough to be named the #1 rider for 2024 Texas MS 150! This is no small feat—he personally raised over $217,000 for the National MS Society, making him the #1 Top Fundraiser.“The National MS society has made huge strides in not only finding treatments for MS, but in eventually finding a way to prevent it. It is an honor to be a part of the fundraising needed to support the work of scientists and researchers working on the cure and an even bigger honor to be a part of hands down the most AMAZING team. Team Amazing Spaces is an incredible group of individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of those living with MS,” says JD Villasenor, Team Captain of Team Amazing Spaces.In total, the Amazing Spaces team raised over $277,000, nearly tripling their original goal for 2024. This exceptional fundraising effort made Team Amazing Spaces the Top 5 Team out of thousands who participated in the 2024 Bike MS national event. And they are not done yet! 2025 will be another ride to remember. Since inception, the team has raised $1,628,000, and has no plans to slow down!The team is already gearing up for next year’s ride. Next year will be a race unlike any to date—Team Amazing Spaces is partnering up with ACC to become Team ACC / Amazing Spaces ! Our goal is to raise as much money as possible and to be the first team of 25 riders to have all of its members in Club 300, and ACC will be matching dollar-for-dollar any individual member’s fundraising above $3,500!If you would like to join the team or become a fundraising partner, visit: https://AmazingSpaces.com/MS150 About Amazing Spaces Storage Centers | Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout the Houston area. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.com.

