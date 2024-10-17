HorizonIQ Unveils Enhanced Managed Private Cloud Solution

HorizonIQ launches its next iteration of Private Cloud: fully managed, compliant, single-tenant environment for optimal performance.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HorizonIQ, a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest iteration of Private Cloud—a fully managed, single-tenant cloud environment designed to help businesses optimize their cloud infrastructure with unmatched performance, security, and compliance. This evolution of HorizonIQ’s Private Cloud solution is tailored specifically for organizations seeking flexibility of their cloud environment without the overhead of managing their infrastructure."We understand the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape," said John Scanlon, CEO of HorizonIQ. "Our enhanced Managed Private Cloud is a direct response to the increasing demand for reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud solutions."Your Cloud, Your WayUnlike public cloud services that share infrastructure between users, HorizonIQ’s Managed Private Cloud is a dedicated, single-tenant environment, giving businesses full oversight of their data and infrastructure. This means organizations can benefit from the enhanced security and compliance of an isolated environment while enjoying the advantages of 24/7 expert management."Our customers are no longer only looking for cloud infrastructure—they need a strategic partner that can help them navigate the complexities of cloud computing," said Sameer Aghera, VP of Product & Marketing at HorizonIQ. "With our Managed Private Cloud solution, our customers can confidently entrust their critical workloads to a secure, scalable, and fully managed platform."The key features of HorizonIQ’s Managed Private Cloud include:Dedicated Environment: A secure, single-tenant environment where data is completely isolated from other users, providing compliance assurance and peace of mind.Fully Managed: HorizonIQ’s expert team handles setup, ongoing monitoring, and optimization of the infrastructure, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.Unmatched Performance: The Managed Private Cloud is built to support demanding workloads and high-performance applications, making it ideal for businesses with intensive computing needs.Flexibility and Customization: Every Managed Private Cloud environment can be tailored to a business’s unique requirements, from resource allocation to security settings.Predictable Pricing: With a flat monthly fee, HorizonIQ’s solution offers significant cost savings—up to 80% less than competitors—while eliminating surprise fees.A Trusted Choice for Security and PerformanceAs organizations increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure, security and performance become paramount concerns. HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud offers a dedicated, single-tenant environment that addresses these needs, providing businesses with unmatched control and flexibility."At IREX.ai, we prioritize performance, security, and compliance for our clients,” said Daniel Eborall, Global Director of IREX.ai and a member of the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board. “A private cloud's single-tenant environment offers superior performance for critical tasks, as there’s no competition for resources with other users. Given that our AI training often involves sensitive data, a private cloud provides a much more secure framework, ensuring customers who seek greater control over their data can do so with confidence. Furthermore, our global operations benefit from the private cloud’s ability to ensure compliance with local privacy regulations, which is crucial for operating in multiple countries. HorizonIQ's managed private cloud offers a single-tenant environment that gives other companies these same benefits."Flexible Solutions for Every NeedFor businesses seeking even greater control, HorizonIQ offers Infrastructure in a Box, a fully customizable private cloud solution."Our goal is to provide businesses with the flexibility and control they need to succeed," said Ali Marashi, CTO of HorizonIQ. "Whether you choose our Managed Private Cloud or Infrastructure in a Box, you can be confident that your cloud environment is in the best hands."About HorizonIQHorizonIQ is a leading provider of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. With a legacy of serving over 1,300 customers, HorizonIQ thrives on partnerships and a commitment to excellence. The vibrant new brand embodies the commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge IaaS solutions – from powerful bare metal for demanding workloads, secure storage for data growth, and comprehensive DDoS mitigation and firewall services for worry-free operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.