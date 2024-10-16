Registration opens for second public hearing in US-Argentina tubular goods dispute

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9.00 (Geneva time) on 19 November 2024 and may continue until 17.00. It will resume at 9.00 the following day, 20 November. Subject to prior registration as set out below, the meeting can be viewed remotely via livestreaming or in a viewing room at the WTO.

The meeting may be closed by the panel at any time to discuss business confidential information. The panel may also close the meeting to public viewing at any time, on its own initiative or at the request of either party, if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or of disruption of the meeting.

The public observation of the meeting will be held in English only; interpretation will not be available.

To register for the meeting, please complete the application form. Completed forms must be sent as an email attachment to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until 17.00, Geneva time, on 12 November 2024. Those who have successfully registered will be informed by a confirmation email by 15 November 2024, which will include further details on how to access the viewings.

Please note that the names of registered viewers may be communicated to the parties, Argentina and United States, at their request.

All registered individuals viewing the meeting on-site at the WTO will need to present a valid identification document (passport, ID card or driver's licence) on-site to gain access to the viewing room. Places in the viewing room reserved for the public will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis upon receipt of a completed registration form.

As a condition for registering to view the meeting, viewers will be required to confirm their understanding that any recording or sharing of the livestream or the closed-circuit broadcast (including via filming, screenshots, audio recordings, or any other media) is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, those viewing the meeting remotely via livestreaming will be required to confirm their understanding that sharing the web-link or access credentials in any form is strictly prohibited. For those viewing the meeting on-site at the WTO viewing room, mobile phones must be switched off.

The WTO cannot offer any support, including financial, for accommodation, flight arrangements and visas.