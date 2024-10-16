The Office is Conducting a Dawn Raid at the Premises of the Undertaking Seznam.cz

2024-10-16

Following numerous media inquiries, we confirm that the Office for the Protection of Competition (hereinafter referred to as “the Office“) is conducting an unannounced inspection of Seznam.cz.

As part of the on-site inspection, the Office is investigating reasonable suspicion of possible anti-competitive behaviour, namely abuse of a dominant position. Detailed information cannot be disclosed due to the current stage of the investigation.

Conducting a dawn raid does not imply that anticompetitive conduct has actually occurred and administrative proceedings will be initiated, illegal conduct will be proven and a fine will be imposed.

24/155