CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Redwood City, CA, and surrounding cities

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is excited to announce its launch in Redwood City, CA , led by co-founder Dr. Gary Hsia , who has recently relocated to the city, offering pet owners the comfort and convenience of at-home care. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Redwood City become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”“As a veterinarian, part of my oath is the protection of animal health and welfare along with the prevention and relief of animal suffering. I believe humane euthanasia, especially done at the home, embodies that kindness for both the pet and pet parents" says Dr. Gary Hsia. Dr. Hsia is a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in 2010 and began his career in a mixed animal practice in Oregon and later transitioned to emergency veterinary care in Fresno, California. Just recently, he relocated to Redwood City, CA, to be closer to family and continue his mission of supporting pets and their families through every stage of life.Dr. Gary’s lifelong passion for animals began with his fascination for wildlife and grew with the many pets he cared for as a child, including hamsters, fish, parakeets, and even iguanas—so long as they didn’t require live food. His personal experiences with the loss of beloved pets, including the challenging goodbye to his first dog, Willy, at a clinic, and two peaceful farewells at home, shaped his commitment to offering stress-free, at-home end-of-life care.Dr. Hsia services Redwood City, San Jose, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, San Mateo, Santa, Clara, San Leandro, Daly City, Palo Alto, Livermore, Saratoga, Cupertino, Campbell, and surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $425 in Redwood City, CA. Aftercare begins at $175 for communal cremation but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

