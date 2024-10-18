Cooley’s Anemia Foundation to Celebrate 70 Years of Positive Impact

NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 70 years, Cooley’s Anemia Foundation (CAF) has been working tirelessly to help patients with thalassemia live longer, fuller lives by providing access to life-saving treatments. In honor of this milestone, Cooley’s Anemia Foundation will kick off its 70th Anniversary campaign on Monday, October 21, with 70 days of giving.

Established in 1954, Cooley’s Anemia Foundation has been a pillar of support for those affected with thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder affecting both children and adults in which patients cannot produce healthy red blood cells. Those living with thalassemia undergo a lifetime of blood transfusions—sometimes as often as every two weeks—medication, tests, and monitoring in order to survive. Currently, more than 2,000,000 people in the United States carry the trait for this disorder.

Cooley’s Anemia Foundation helps patients access life-saving treatments and funds medical research which lays the groundwork for future breakthroughs in treatment. Whereas patients used to pass away in childhood, those with proper treatment now live much longer and healthier lives. CAF wants all of their patients to live well beyond 70 years. As we mark this significant milestone, the Foundation will celebrate its rich history while looking forward to the future by launching the “70 for 70” fundraising campaign. With a goal of raising $500,000, “70 for 70” will be the cornerstone of CAF’s future work supporting all of those living with thalassemia.

“We strive to ensure every thalassemia patient lives a longer, fuller life, and we will not rest until we have a universal cure for all with thalassemia,” says Ralph Colasanti, CAF National President and himself a person with thalassemia. “By joining our 70th-anniversary campaign, you will help us reach our goal and help every person born with thalassemia live their best life.”

Join us as we celebrate 70 years of dedicated research and look forward to a future of continued support for thalassemia.

For further information about Cooley’s Anemia Foundation’s 70th Anniversary campaign and how to donate please visit https://bit.ly/CAF70for70 or e-mail cbutler@thalassemia.org. For more information about the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, visit https://www.thalassemia.org/

###

About Cooley’s Anemia Foundation: Since 1954, the mission of Cooley’s Anemia Foundation is to increase life expectancy and enhance the quality of life for those impacted by thalassemia, a class or genetic blood disorders, most of which require regular blood research to advance treatment and curative approaches, by supporting and advising patients and their families and advocating on their behalf, and by educating medical professionals and the general public. Every day, we strive for longer and healthier lives for all patients with thalassemia until a universal cure is found.

