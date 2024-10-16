Rexis Biotech Announces Strategic Partnership with Maplewood Brewing

Maplewood's THC Seltzer produced in partnership with Rexis Biotech

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") is thrilled to announce the expansion of their rapidly growing partnership with Maplewood Brewing (MAPLEWOOD). Expanding Maplewood’s reputation for quality and excellence in the craft brewing and spirits markets to launch their brand nationally with hemp-derived beverages.Adam Cieslak, Maplewood CEO, Stated “The quality of Rexis’ Hydro Fiber technology has allowed us to create a beverage that reflects the quality of flavor and experience that our clients have grown to expect from the Maplewood brand. And the extensive reach of distribution that Rexis built will allow us to immediately reach our customers through thousands of retail stores nationwide. We are extremely excited about this budding partnership.”Keith Bushfield, Rexis CEO, Stated “Maplewood has an excellent reputation as a large regional brewer, where they have consistently delivered award winning quality to their customers. For our partners, we create the best tasting beverages on the planet and are excited to bring this top-tier brand mainstream for the rest of the country to get to know.”On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofRexis Biotech Inc.Keith BushfieldCEO/PresidentRexis Biotech Inc.Tel: (403) 606-1498Email: keith@rexissystems.comThis news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.About Rexis Biotech Inc.Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water based ingredients for use in Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.For more information, please visit: www.rexissystems.com Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

