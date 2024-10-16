eLabNext Boosts Sample Management with Full LabTAG Compatibility for Enhanced Identification and Tracking

eLabNext partners with LabTAG to offer a complete sample management solution with durable labeling and efficient data management for optimized lab workflows.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, eLabNext, an Eppendorf Group company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory Platform equipped with a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced that its platform is now compatible with LabTAG’s, industry-leading laboratory labels and identification products, available through GA International. The strategic partnership provides the scientific community with a complete sample management system for accurate sample tracking, efficient reagent and equipment management, optimized lab workflows, and future-proofed lab operations by combining reliable labeling with efficient data management.

LabTAG’s labels are engineered for maximum durability, maintaining adhesion and legibility even under the most extreme conditions, such as long-term storage in liquid nitrogen or exposure to chemicals, thereby safeguarding sample integrity and supporting rigorous research protocols. Widely used in medical research and clinical laboratories, LabTAG labels are a perfect complement to the eLabNext platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with eLabNext, a leader in delivering flexible, user-friendly LIMS solutions that cater to the diverse and ever-changing needs of modern laboratories,” said George Ambartsoumian, Founder and CEO of GA International. “Our partnership ensures that our labeling solutions integrate seamlessly with eLabNext’s LIMS platform, providing a comprehensive and efficient sample management system that enhances accuracy, streamlines lab operations, and supports cutting-edge scientific research.”

“LabTAG has set the standard in cryogenic and chemical resistant labeling for research labs, biobanks, and healthcare institutions,” comments Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “Our platform's full compatibility with LabTAG products, various printers, and sample identification solutions further strengthens our mission to offer an end-to-end laboratory sample management solution.”

‍About eLabNext

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.

Press contact:

Name: Zareh Zurabyan

Head of eLabNext, Americas, an Eppendorf Group Company

Email: z.zurabyan@elabnext.com

Website: www.elabnext.com

About GA International

GA International has over 25 years of experience as a leading manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions to biomedical research labs, biobanks, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since its inception, GA International has become a worldwide leader in cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels, strongly dedicated to R&D and customer service.

For more information about GA International, please visit www.labtag.com

Press contact:

Name: Ishan Wadi, Marketing Leader

Email: ishan.wadi@ga-international.com,

Website: www.labtag.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.