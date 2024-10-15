Submit Release
Virtual Meeting of the Chief FOIA Officers Council

The Office of Information Policy (OIP) is pleased to announce that the Chief FOIA Officers (CFO) Council will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, November 7th 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET.    

The CFO Council meeting is open to all agency FOIA professionals and members of the public.  Time will be provided for members of the public to address the Council.  Registration is required on Eventbrite.  All attendees must register by 11:59 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024.  The meeting will also be livestreamed on the National Archives' YouTube channel.

In accordance with the FOIA Improvement Act of 2016, the Chief FOIA Officers Council is tasked with developing recommendations, sharing best practices, and developing and coordinating initiatives to improve agency FOIA administration.  The Council is co-chaired by the Directors of OIP and OGIS and is comprised of each agency Chief FOIA Officer and the Deputy Director for Management of the Office of Management Budget.

Do you have ideas for future meeting topics and potential panelists?  Please email us at DOJ.OIP.FOIA@usdoj.gov. 

