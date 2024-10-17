Fasoo & Nusa Network Prakarsa Partners to Help Indonesian Organizations Comply with Personal Data Protection Requirement

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo announces strategic partnership with Nusa Network Prakarsa Nusa Network Prakarsa

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Fasoo, a global leader in data-centric security, today announced a strategic partnership with Nusa Network Prakarsa, a prominent IT solutions provider based in Indonesia.

This partnership aims to enhance data protection strategy for organizations in private and public sectors across Indonesia, helping them protect sensitive data and comply with the key provisions of Personal Data Protection (PDP) and GDPR law requirements.

“We are excited to partner with Nusa Network Prakarsa to bring the most robust and persistent unstructured data security solutions to Indonesia,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director of Fasoo. “With Nusa Network Prakarsa’s deep understanding of the local market and our proven track record in providing enterprise-graded cybersecurity solutions, we are confident this partnership will help organizations in the region strengthen their data security posture and safeguard their most valuable assets.”

Edward, Director of Nusa Network Prakarsa, added, “The alliance with Fasoo marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing top-tier IT solutions to businesses across Indonesia. We believe Fasoo’s technology will not only meet but exceed our clients' security needs, enabling them to focus on growth and innovation.”

As cyber threats evolve and regulatory requirements around data protection grow more stringent, companies are seeking more robust and reliable solutions to safeguard their information. Fasoo’s industry-leading data-centric security solutions, including DSPM (Data Security Posture Management), Zero Trust DSP (Data Security Platform), and EDRM (Enterprise Digital Rights Management), offer comprehensive protection for organizations looking to discover, tag, protect, and log sensitive data throughout its lifecycle.

The partnership with Nusa Network Prakarsa will bring Fasoo’s data-centric security solutions to a wider audience in the region. Nusa Network Prakarsa will provide local expertise and support to tailor these solutions to the unique needs of businesses in the Indonesian market. Together, the companies will focus on delivering solutions that address data privacy, compliance with regional regulations, and protection against insider and external threats.

For more information about the Fasoo data security solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-security-platform-and-data-centric-security/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

About Nusa Network Prakarsa:

Nusa Network Prakarsa is an IT solutions provider that offers products and services for customers to build and maintain their IT infrastructure. It recently expanded its solutions portfolio to enable enterprises' digital transformation. Nusa Network Prakarsa is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, network infrastructure, enterprise cybersecurity, and professional services in Indonesia. For more information, visit https://www.nusanetwork.com/.

