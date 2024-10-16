New Study: 94% of Gen Z Looking for More Cost-Effective Options in Interior Design

Data from Formica Corporation reveals how younger generations are driving evolution in interior design preferences

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for their super-sized influence on market and societal discourse, Gen Z already is making their mark and challenging norms around home ownership and design. Today, Gen Z is outpacing Millennials in home ownership rates compared to when Millennials were the same age. As their rate of home ownership continues to climb, it isn’t surprising we’re beginning to see their influence on interior design trends. A new study from Formica Corporation reveals just how this generation is making undeniable impacts on the industry.

Particularly when it comes to perceptions of laminate, Gen Z is driving a surge in interest for the material. While most homeowners (70%) would consider using laminate for their kitchen countertops if it was cost-effective and gave their desired look, the generational divide is stark. A whopping 86% of Gen-Z homeowners would consider laminate as a countertop material, compared to only 56% of Boomers, 73% of Gen X and 78% of Millennials.

“With the proliferation of interior design content online and on social media, we’ve seen a spike in personalization as younger generations are exposed to a wider breadth of design styles and can find what resonates most with their own preferences,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “When paired with economic pressures, this rising personalization is causing Gen Z and Millennials to challenge the assumptions and norms of their parents to find designs and materials that beautifully function in both their lifestyle and aesthetic.”

Economic uncertainty is felt across the board, but particularly for younger homeowners who are buying up 20-40-year-old housing inventory that is at “prime renovation age.” Cutting costs on a kitchen renovation is appealing, as 88% of homeowners would consider alternative materials for their home improvement projects to help keep costs down. Eighty-five percent of Boomers are willing to look for alternative, more cost-effective materials in their home, but this rises to 94% for Gen Z homeowners.

Vintage Vibes

When it comes to kitchen renovation, an amazing 85% of homeowners want to look to past decades for décor inspiration, but with a marked generational difference. While 93% of Gen Z, 91% of Millennials and 90% of Gen X are taking inspiration from past decades in their interiors, only 75% of Boomers are looking for design influence from years past.

High Maintenance

Countertops have the reputation of being divas, especially with younger generations. More than 9 in 10 homeowners (94%) call countertops “high maintenance” because they are susceptible to chipping or cracking (75%), stain easily (68%), need to be regularly cleaned (47%) or need to be resealed every year (47%). It’s a particular complaint for Gen Z homeowners, with an incredible 98% calling countertops high maintenance.

Many of these high maintenance perceptions come from personal experience, with 88% of homeowners having at least one complaint about their current kitchen countertops, with the biggest concerns being they look outdated (45%), chip or crack easily (26%) and are too hard to clean (24%).

*This study was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Formica Corporation among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. homeowners, between May 24-29, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

