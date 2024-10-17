Ranch Capital Advisors Reaches $300 Million in Assets with Innovative Virtual Family Office Model

Discover how our Virtual Family Office connects you with a network of trusted professionals—coordinating your financial, legal, and business needs seamlessly for optimized wealth management. Meet the dedicated Ranch Capital Advisors team—committed to providing personalized, expert financial guidance and collaborating closely to help you achieve your wealth management goals.

Driven by its Virtual Family Office model, Ranch Capital Advisors offers integrated financial services for mid-tier high-net-worth individuals.

We coordinate with your accountant, attorney, and other financial professionals to ensure clear communication and collaboration, all aimed at optimizing your financial situation and wealth.” — Elissa Lovell, CFP®, Ranch Capital's Chief Operating Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, Ranch Capital Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory firm, introduced a virtual family office model as its core wealth services offering—a strategy that helped the firm reach $300 million in assets under management as of September 1st this year, representing a one-year 37% organic increase. This growth was driven by a combination of net new assets and strong market performance.A virtual family office emulates the experience of a traditional family office, a private entity that manages and coordinates the financial affairs of Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs). Ranch Capital President, Gregg Pacitti , CFP, stated, "By harnessing the power of digital platforms, remote collaboration, and strategic partnerships, we deliver a seamlessly integrated suite of financial services tailored to Mid-Tier High-Net-Worth Individuals (MHNWIs)—a broader market of small business owners, lifetime savers, and high-income earners."Typically, MHNWIs have a net worth ranging from $5 to $20 million, although the virtual family office model can be suitable for individuals with $1 million and up.Pacitti emphasized, "We go well beyond investment management. Since no single person can be an expert in the wide array of services required for what we call 'high-performance wealth management,' we offer a team of in-house advisors and a carefully vetted network of outside professionals who together meet the full range of our clients' needs. " Elissa Lovell, CFP®, Ranch Capital's Chief Operating Officer , added, "We have found that it's important to our clients that we coordinate with their accountant, attorney, and other financial professionals. This ensures that everyone communicates effectively about their financial situation and works together toward the common goal of wealth optimization."As a firm, Ranch Capital Advisors not only provides knowledge and ongoing advice but also collaborates closely with clients, seeking and valuing their input. Lovell stated, "We treat our clients as partners and ensure that communication lines are clear and always open. We want to be their first point of contact for all important financial decisions."Ranch Capital Advisors is a registered investment advisory firm located in Lakewood Ranch, FL. www.ranchcap.com (941)462-2666. Investment Advisory Services offered through Ranch Capital Advisors, Inc. Securities offered through APW Capital, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. 100 Enterprise Drive, Suite 504, Rockaway, NJ 07866 (800) 637-3211.The views expressed represent the opinions of Ranch Capital Advisors as of the date noted and are subject to change. These views are not intended as a forecast, a guarantee of future results, investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information provided is of a general nature and should not be construed as investment advice or to provide any investment, tax, financial or legal advice or service to any person. The information contained has been compiled from sources deemed reliable, yet accuracy is not guaranteed.Additional information, including management fees and expenses, is provided on our Form ADV Part 2 available upon request or at the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.