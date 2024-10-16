Court Rejects Meta’s Efforts to Dismiss Attorney General Josh Stein’s Case

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) A federal judge rejected an attempt by Meta to dismiss the lawsuit that Attorney General Josh Stein and other bipartisan attorneys general filed in 2023. The attorneys general sued Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, alleging that it designed its social media platforms to hook children and teenagers and deceived people about the apps’ harms.

“I’m pleased that the court saw through Meta’s attempts to avoid being held responsible for the damage it has done to young people’s health and wellbeing,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m going to keep fighting to protect our kids and make sure that Meta does better by them.”

In her order, United States District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded that the state attorneys general may proceed with many of their consumer protection claims, including their allegations that Meta engaged in a “yearslong public campaign of deception as to the risks of addiction and mental harms to minors from platform use.”

A copy of the order is available here.

###