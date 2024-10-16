Presidency on President Cyril Ramaphosa's upcoming programme

Good afternoon and a great pleasure to welcome media representatives who have joined us here at the Imbizo Centre, Cape Town and on other many online platforms.

Water and Sanitation crisis in Mogale City

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds recent media reports on the discharge of untreated sewage in Mogale City Local Municipality gravely concerning. The contents of the News 24 article published on the 13th of October have been verified as broadly accurate by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The President is also informed that since 2019 the DWS has issued a series of notices and directives to the municipality in terms of the National Water Act to rectify the sewage pollution, but these directives have not been adhered to, which has led the department to lay criminal charges for sewage pollution against the municipality in August of 2023. The department is assisting the police to investigate the charges and to compile a case docket.

For the President, this situation poses a serious risk to human health, agriculture, economic activity and the environment. The sewage pollution from the municipality is adversely impacting the Cradle of Humankind which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To this end, President Ramaphosa has written to Premier Panyaza Lesufi, requesting him to engage with the Municipality in line with section 139 of the Constitution.

The President urged the Premier to work with the Municipality in ensuring that all measures are taken to urgently address the situation. Key amongst these measures is to ensure that the Percy Steward wastewater treatment is repaired and restored to full functionality.

This may require partnership with business in the area, which should be explored. It is absolutely unacceptable that the situation has been allowed to reach such untenable levels, costing business sustainability, jobs and livelihoods. President Ramaphosa wants the situation addressed as a matter of urgency and in the process, wants those responsible for such a state of decline to be held accountable.

Notice of Referral in Terms of Sections 79(4)(B) And 84(2)(C) of the Constitution of the Republic Of South Africa, 1996: Copyright Amendment Bill And Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on their constitutionality, which the President has previously requested Parliament to reconsider.

In terms of Sections 79(4)(b) and 84(2)(c) of the Constitution, the President can assent to bills including referring the bills back to Parliament after it has been passed, or he can refer the bills to the Constitutional court for a decision on the constitutionality of the draft law.

President Ramaphosa has indicated to the Constitutional Court his reservations about provisions in the legislation originally drafted and reconsidered by Parliament and has, as a result, requested the apex court for a decision.

Herewith are some of the reservations about provisions in the legislation originally drafted and reconsidered by Parliament;

The restrictions on copyright, imposed by sections 6A, 7A and 8A of the Copyright Bill, might constitute retrospective and arbitrary deprivations of property in breach of section 25(1) of the Constitution.

Sections 6A, 7A and 8A of the Copyright Amendment Bill confer substantial discretionary powers on the Minister and this may well constitute an impermissible delegation of legislative authority, and as such would be constitutionally invalid.

The Copyright Bill introduces copyright exceptions in sections 12A to 12D, 19B, and 19C, which may constitute reasonable grounds for constitutional challenges including alignment of both Amendment Bills with international obligations.

The President is of the view that his reservations in relation to sections 6A, 7A, 8A, 12A to 12D, 19B and 19C of the Copyright Amendment Bill were not fully accommodated by Parliament. The same can be said of the provisions of the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill insofar as it incorporates the foregoing provisions of the Copyright Amendment Bill.

South African Automotive Week, 17 October 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 17 October 2024, address the South African Automotive Week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Western Cape Province.

SA Auto Week will be held under the theme: "Reimagining the Future, Together: Celebrating 100-Years of Automotive Heritage, Passion, Resilience, and Ingenuity.”

SA Auto Week is distinguished as Africa's leading and pre-eminent annual automotive thought leadership event bringing together auto industry leaders; global OEMs; vehicle component manufacturers and suppliers; international investors; policy-makers; law-makers; decision-makers; regulatory bodies; and journalists across the entire automotive value chain.

Government has played a pivotal role in fostering a favourable policy and regulatory environment that has supported growth, transformation, and innovation within the automotive industry.

The South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM 2035) sets the objective of growing South Africa’s vehicle production to 1% of global output and aims to increase the annual export value of the South African automotive industry from approximately R201 billion in 2019 to R400 billion by 2035.

Time: 9h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Western Cape Province

Media interested in covering SA Auto Week can send enquiries and rsvp to Olga Antoniades - Naamsa Head of Communication on olga@naamsa.co.za/072 062 5876

National Assembly - Thursday, 17 October 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 17 October 2024, update Parliament on issues of national interest including the functioning of the Government of Nation Unity, the fight against organised crime including extortion and outcomes of the recent United Nations General Assembly.

The President will engage with Members of Parliament when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will address Parliament on government’s efforts to ensure that the reforms of the United Nations (UN) Security Council are advanced.

The President will also speak on the Pact for the Future adopted recently by the United Nations. The Pact focuses on climate action and attainment of the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals.

President Ramaphosa will also outline steps taken that to ensure that Members of the National Executive act in accordance with government’s commitment to build a capable and ethical state.

The President will outline the principles of the Government of National Unity (GNU) regarding to all spheres of government.

The President will also outline government’s plans to eradicate organised crime including kidnapping and extortion.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024

Time: 14h00- 17h00

Venue: National Assembly, Cape Town

Dr Mboweni Special Official Funeral, 19 October 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday the 19 October 2024, join the Mboweni family and friends in bidding farewell to Former Minister of Finance, Dr Tito Mboweni who passed away on Saturday, 12 October 2024. President Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of Dr Mboweni.

President Ramaphosa reiterates his condolences to the family and friends of Dr Mboweni who served the nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights, with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 which will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo, at 10h00 on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from this morning, Wednesday, 16 October 2024, until the evening of the funeral on 19 October.

16th Annual BRICS Summit Tuesday, 22 October 2024 – Thursday, 24 October 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate at the BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan, Russia from October 22 to 24, October 2024. The Russian Federation’s BRICS Chairship in 2024 is under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”. South Africa's participation in the BRICS formation are to enhance the future growth and development of South Africa through its BRICS membership.

It is in line with the strengthening and consolidating the intra-BRICS relations. Ultimately, develop mutually beneficial cooperation across the three pillars of cooperation, which are Political and Security Cooperation, Financial and Economic Cooperation and lastly the Cultural and People-to-People Cooperation. During its BRICS presidency this year, Russia has indicated that it will focus on "promoting the entire range of partnership and cooperation within the framework of the association on three key tracks – politics and security, the economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties."

Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) - Wednesday, 30 October 2024

The President will attend to the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 30 October 2024. This Medium Term Budget Policy Statement sets out the policy framework for the coming budget.

It describes Government’s goals and objectives. It explains the economic environment within which those objectives are being addressed, and projects the total level of resources that will be available. The Policy Statement analyses the trade-offs and choices that the nation confronts in addressing its priorities. The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement is an important step forward in the budget process. In keeping with our commitment to open, transparent and cooperative policy-making, it invites the nation to share with Government the important choices to be completed.

Friday, 01 November 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 1 November 2024, embark on a visit to Limpopo Province to meet with the Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and the provincial government executive. The Provincial executive will present to the President its 5 year program in alignment with the priorities of the 7th administration. The meeting will also discuss approaches various service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

Thursday, 07 November 2024 DDM Oversight visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 07 November 2024 meet with the Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli and the members of the Provincial government executive in Durban on 07 November 2024.

The meeting will culminate with a DDM Oversight visit to eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and will include a Presidential Imbizo, on Friday 08 November 2024. The visit will also provide an opportunity to assess progress on the work of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group established earlier this year.