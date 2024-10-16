Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo calls for urgency to address pollution of water sources in Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, has called on the Msukaligwa and Lekwa local municipalities to act speedily in rolling out interventions to address the poor state of wastewater infrastructure, water quality and the pollution of water sources in parts of the Mpumalanga Province.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo made the remarks during his working visit to Msukaligwa and Lekwa local municipalities where he undertook oversight inspections of the Ermelo Wastewater Treatment Works, De Vereeniging Farm and the Vaal River in Ermelo and Standerton respectively.

The oversight inspection took place on Tuesday, 15 October 2024 and Deputy Minister Seitlholo was supported by the Executive Mayor of the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Cllr Walter Mngomezulu and Msukaligwa Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Alderwoman Nkosi.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo spoke sternly when expressing his dissatisfaction about the local municipalities’ sense of urgency in addressing challenges relating to wastewater management.

“I do understand that there could be financial constraints impeding some of the work that should be done. But I sense that people are moving at a snail’s pace to address challenges that impact on the provision of good quality water as well as the pollution of our water sources. South Africa is a water-scarce country, and for this reason, we need to act fast to ensure that we address matters relating to water infrastructure, and this also includes wastewater infrastructure management,” he said.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo said that as part of his delegated responsibility in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation is to contribute to finding solutions to challenges that impact on the quality of water in several water sources across the country.

“It is for this reason that we recently launched the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum to ensure that we bring the quality of the raw water in the Vaal River system back to acceptable standards for abstraction purposes. I am championing the Forum and believe me, we will not hesitate to hold accountable those who continue to release raw sewage into our water sources,” Deputy Minister Seitlholo added.

He further stated that the Department of Water and Sanitation is engaging the municipalities to get their corrective action plans and ensure that they are speedily implemented.

“We will continue to open criminal cases against the municipalities if they fail to implement the corrective measures that need to be implemented. It is our duty and in the interest of South Africans, we have to make sure that our water resources are of good quality as far as pollution is concerned. Through the cases, we will also enforce compliance of the corrective action plans,” he said.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo also called on residents to practice active citizenry by taking an active stand against the pollution of water sources.

“All of us have a role to play to safeguard our precious water resources. Residents should also stop dumping foreign objects into rivers. It is unacceptable and irresponsible.”

“South Africans must heed the call and sound the alarm on water pollution. Our water resources, particularly our raw water in the Vaal River system, is deeply polluted and we all need to take corrective measures to improve the state of our raw water source,” Deputy Minister Seitlholo concluded.

