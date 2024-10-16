Deputy President Paul Mashatile convenes inaugural meeting of the GNU Clearing House

As South Africa marked the milestone of a 100 days in office of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, will convene the inaugural meeting of the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month for the purposes of resolving policy disagreements within the 10-member Government of National Unity (GNU).

The 10 Political Parties that are signatories to the Government of National Unity are: African National Congress; Democratic Alliance; Patriotic Alliance; Inkatha Freedom Party; Good Party; Pan Africanist Congress of Azania; Freedom Front Plus; United Democratic Movement; Al Jama-ah, and Rise Mzansi.

All the Parties in the GNU agreed on the following three key strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which constituted the Minimum Programme of Action of the 7th Administration of Government:

To drive inclusive growth and job creation;

To reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and

To build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

However, acknowledging the diversity of Parties in the GNU, itis anticipated that from time to time, there will be disagreements in some of policy areas, and in the implementation of the Minimum Programme of Action that will need to be resolved. To this effect, President Ramaphosa established the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, under the leadership of Deputy President Mashatile, to deal with these policy agreements and other disputes.

The Clearing House Mechanism will not override Cabinet decisions, as Cabinet remains the final decision-making body in government, but will ensure that all GNU signatories develop a common understanding of critical policy matters.

In addition to the Clearing House Mechanism, it was resolved that a Technical Committee be further established, which will serve as a processing channel for matters of divergence within the GNU. In this regard, this mechanism will establish the Political Leaders’ Forum of parties who signed the Statement of Intent.

At the virtual first meeting of the GNU Clearing House Mechanism today, it is envisaged that Parties will discuss and agree on the Terms of Reference for the Clearing House Mechanism.

Ahead of the meeting, Deputy President Mashatile said: “I am certain that with the first meeting of the Clearing House, Parties will find each other and that our collective commitment to serve all the people of South Africa will lead to greater accountability and will foster trust between the electorate and the political parties that form part of the GNU.”

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840