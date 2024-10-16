10.5 Million Californians Set to ShakeOut this Thursday, October 17

Registration is open at www.ShakeOut.org for drills through the end of 2024. Earthquake safety guidance including for people with disabilities. Adults practicing "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" beneath a table

Participants will practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On, and other earthquake safety actions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thursday, October 17, is International ShakeOut Day! In California, more than 10.5 million people will practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" and other self-protective actions, as part of more than 55 million people registered worldwide at www.ShakeOut.org. Drills can be held on other days too, so drills in coming months can still be registered this year.

On October 17, reporters in California are encouraged to attend primary media events featuring interview opportunities in the Big Shaker earthquake simulator with subject matter experts, drill activities, press conferences, and more, at Southern California Edison in Irwindale and at the UC Berkeley Seismology Laboratory (links are to the media advisory for each event).

"The Earthquake Country Alliance organized the first Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill in 2008 as a one-time event in Southern California," said Mark Benthien, ECA's Executive Director and Global Coordinator of ShakeOut, based at the Statewide California Earthquake Center (www.SCEC.org) at the University of Southern California. "We had no idea that it would grow statewide, then across the country, and around the world."

SCEC coordinates ShakeOut nationally with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Science Foundation, and the United States Geological Survey. In California, additional support for ShakeOut recruitment and other activities is provided by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to the Earthquake Country Alliance, also administered by SCEC.

“The ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ drill we practice each year on the Great California ShakeOut Day is one tool that helps us prepare ourselves and our families, classrooms, and businesses for earthquakes,” said Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director of Planning, Preparedness, and Prevention at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “Other tools in the toolbox include downloading the MyShake app and enabling alerts on our smartphones, having a family plan for emergencies, and sharing preparedness information with others in our communities.”

The Seismic Safety Commission anchored at Cal OES also encourages all Californians to participate in the ShakeOut Drill by demonstrating drop, cover and hold on. It’s an important reminder that earthquakes can happen anywhere, anytime as Cal OES helps everyone statewide to prepare for, respond to and recover from all disasters.

ShakeOut is designed to be an annual reminder about how to protect ourselves during shaking (Drop, Cover, and Hold On), whether it may occur where we live, work, or travel (www.EarthquakeCountry.org/step5). For those who use a mobility device, learn how to "Lock, Cover, and Hold On" at www.EarthquakeCountry.org/accessibility. Any shaking felt along the coast could mean a tsunami is imminent, so be sure to know your zone, and how to plan an evacuation route at www.TsunamiZone.org/california.

“The California Geological Survey (CGS) works to make California seismically safer by mapping the state’s seismic hazards, and by instrumenting buildings, bridges, dams and other infrastructure to monitor seismic shaking,” said Wendy Bohon, Branch Chief for Seismic Hazards and earthquake Engineering at the CGS. “That’s also why we participate in ShakeOut. This exercise helps Californians to plan and practice their earthquake drills, which can help decrease earthquake risk and improve community resilience.”

Improving resilience includes retrofitting older structures to better withstand seismic hazards. “As we practice the safety steps to take during an earthquake, it is also important to think about other steps we can take before an earthquake to help protect our family,” said Charlotte Fadipe, Chief Communications Officer of the California Earthquake Authority. “Consider making your older home less vulnerable to damage with a seismic retrofit. Strengthening your home against earthquake damage can make a big difference. The best part is that grants are now available to help some homeowners pay for the retrofit. Check out www.earthquakesoftstory.com to find out more. And talk to your agent to see if earthquake insurance is a good option for your family.”

Many ShakeOut participants also secure items that could fall or fly, assemble disaster kits, and other aspects of the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety (www.EarthquakeCountry.org/sevensteps) created by ECA and its many partners. “We have been a strong supporter of the Great California ShakeOut since 2008, along with many other activities of the Earthquake Country Alliance,” said Trevyn Reese, Vice President of Ready America, the disaster supply professionals. Each year we bring our “Big Shaker” earthquake simulators to major media events on ShakeOut day in Southern California and the Bay Area, in which reporters interview experts about earthquake safety and demonstrate how to secure items like furniture, TVs, and collectibles so they won’t fall and cause injury. We also help to educate the public on the importance of preparing an emergency kit and other supplies in advance of an event. We encourage everyone to register their drill and to secure their space and maintain supplies to be self-sufficient for a minimum of three days to a week.”

