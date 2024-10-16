Micas Networks Brings Ultra-High Performance to AI/ML Applications With 800G Tomahawk 5 Ethernet Switch

Open Networking Solutions Innovator’s New Data Center Switch Now Shipping Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micas Networks today announced the availability of its new 800G Tomahawk 5 Ethernet Switch – the M2-W6940-64OC. Now shipping to customers worldwide, this open network switch offers 64-port 800GbE interfaces in a 2RU fixed box, delivering high performance with complete L2 and L3 forwarding features for modern, large-scale data center networks. This next-generation, high-density ethernet switch provides AI/ML workload virtualization with features such as single-pass VxLAN routing and bridging.



Since the late 2000s, Ethernet interconnect technology has doubled ASIC throughput every two years, driving rapid data center growth. The rise of AI and machine learning has further accelerated this trend, especially in hyperscale data centers. At the same time, the open networking model – featuring hardware disaggregation and open-source control planes like SONiC NOS – has gained significant momentum.

As these advancements reshape the networking landscape, organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that combine cutting-edge performance with flexibility and scalability. Micas Networks is at the forefront of this evolution, delivering high-performance, AI-optimized switches that align with the open networking movement. Micas empowers hyperscalers and cloud data centers to scale efficiently while embracing the flexibility of open-source systems.

Designed for AI/ML and other high-performance computing applications, the M2-W6940-64OC provides ultra-high performance, low latency, and high reliability, and supports RoCEv2 data forwarding. It offers first-class performance with 64 × OSFP 800GbE ports, up to 102.4 Tbps full duplex bandwidth and lossless Ethernet – which ensures zero packet loss during RDMA communication.

Other Key Features Include:

Data Center Oriented Design: Over 94% efficient power supplies; 1+1 redundant and hot-swappable power supplies; 3+1 redundant & hot-swappable fans; front-to-rear cooling.

Over 94% efficient power supplies; 1+1 redundant and hot-swappable power supplies; 3+1 redundant & hot-swappable fans; front-to-rear cooling. Resilient Configuration: Broadcom BCM78900 (Tomahawk 5); 165.2MB/82.6MB per ITM; Intel Xeon D1734NT; DDR4 32GB; System storage 240G.

Broadcom BCM78900 (Tomahawk 5); 165.2MB/82.6MB per ITM; Intel Xeon D1734NT; DDR4 32GB; System storage 240G. Outstanding OS Compatibility: Loaded with Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) software installer and OpenBMC; Compatible with software for SONiC .

Loaded with Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) software installer and OpenBMC; Compatible with software for SONiC Fully-loaded Software Functions: BGP; Route Policies; ARP; Load Balance based on LAG/ECMP; ACL; SNM, GRPC and RESTCONF.

"With the introduction of the 800G Tomahawk 5 Ethernet Switch, we’re reinforcing our position as a new leader in the open networking space,” noted Mitch Galbraith, COO, Micas Networks. “Our significant investment in R&D, state-of-the-art factory, and robust supply chain, coupled with our strategic partnership with Broadcom, enables us to deliver scalable, AI-optimized solutions at a cost-effective price point. Hyperscalers, cloud data centers, and OEMs consistently praise our technology, competitive pricing, rapid delivery, and commitment to open-source systems, backed by full service and support."

Micas will be giving demos of the new switch at this week’s Open Compute Project® (OCP®) Global Summit in their booth #A5 on the show floor at the San Jose Convention Center.

The M2-W6940-64OC is available immediately through the company’s network of distributors, resellers, solution integrators and VARs. Additional information can be found by visiting https://micasnetworks.com.

About Micas Networks

Micas Networks is a leading open networking company focused on accelerating data delivery. Catering to the needs of enterprise and cloud data centers as well as hyperscalers, the company’s full portfolio of open networking products includes off-the-shelf, commercial switches that support various operating systems, including SONiC.

Micas also forms strategic partnerships to co-develop customized networking switch solutions, leveraging R&D, engineering, and supply chain management expertise along with high-quality and capacity manufacturing capabilities.

With a customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships, Micas offers global support and onsite support services. The company is taking a leading role in shaping the open networking ecosystem and is based in San Jose, Calif. with offices and manufacturing facilities in Asia. For more information, visit www.micasnetworks.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

