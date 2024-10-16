Minister Ronald Lamola: Meeting of South Africa-Namibia Diplomatic, Political and Legal Committee

My Dear Brother and Colleague, Minister Dr Peya Mushelenga, Ministers and Deputy Ministers present here today,

Our High Commissioners,

Senior Officials and Experts from both Countries,

Excellency and Dear Brother Minister Mushelenga, thank you for the gracious welcome you have extended to my delegation and I, including the hospitality extended to us since our arrival.

I wish to convey the warm greetings of friendship from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to his brother His Excellency President Nangolo Mbumba.

I am honoured to be here today with my delegation, in Namibia, the Land of the Brave, on the occasion of this meeting of the Diplomatic, Political and Legal Committee of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission.

Although this is my first visit to your beautiful country since I was appointed Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, my political journey has brought me here many times.

I hold fond memories of Windhoek and Swakopmund, dating back to my days as a young activist in the ANCYL.

Those were times of passionate engagement and camaraderie, where I had the privilege of meeting and working alongside many inspiring counterparts in the SWAPO Youth League. The spirit of unity and shared purpose we fostered during those formative years remains with me.

I hope it will be the first of many more visits as we strive to strengthen and deepen the fraternal bonds between our nations and take them to an even higher level.

I am particularly delighted to be here in the historic and breathtaking town of Swakopmund, where the golden sands of the desert gracefully meet the azure waves of the sea.

Namibia holds great historical significance for South Africans.

Your struggle icons are our heroes too; they shared cells with our liberation icons, embedding the history of our struggles together.

Our bond, forged from a shared fight against foreign occupation, colonialism, and apartheid, is unbreakable. The fighters of PLAN and the ANC’s Umkhonto We Sizwe stood side by side in the trenches, both here and in Angola, against an aggressive Apartheid South Africa.

This collective victory is the foundation of our dynamic, vibrant, and strategic relationship—a bond that we cannot even dream of destroying.

Minister, as Namibia prepares for its upcoming general elections, South Africa extends its best wishes for this significant democratic milestone.

Our own May elections ushered in the seventh Administration of our democratic era. Namibia and South Africa’s enduring commitment to democracy emboldens our continent’s governance and regional stability. The light of democracy shines brightly in our region, and it is our duty to nurture and uphold this democratic culture.

Minister, it will be recalled that during the 3rd Session of the Bi-National Commission in Windhoek last year, the late former President Hage Geingob, may his soul rest in peace, and President Ramaphosa urged us to implement the BNC decisions and seek new sustainable cooperation opportunities.

Our private sectors must collaborate closely to maximise economic opportunities in telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, construction, agriculture, agro-processing, and energy. The Business Forum sparked discussions encouraging closer cooperation. The upcoming BNC session should reflect measurable progress, and our senior officials and experts must continue working diligently towards this goal.

Namibia is one of South Africa’s key trading partners in the Southern African region, with significant potential for growth. By improving trade facilitation, we can unlock even greater opportunities. Together, in unity and harmony, South Africa and Namibia can achieve more for the benefit of our people.

Minister, today we gather to discuss the Draft Report of the Joint Committee of Experts on the Orange River Boundary. The Orange River is more than a geographic feature; it is a lifeline that sustains our people in this arid part of the world. It symbolises the natural beauty we share along our border. In many ways, it is a testament to our unity.

We need to harness and build on the existing cooperation between our two countries in the field of water.

Through the bilateral Permanent Water Commission established in 1992, as well as the Orange-Senqu Commission (ORASECOM). which was the first commission to be established following the regional ratification of the SADC Protocol on Shared Water Course Systems, we have established an invaluable forum for consultation and coordination between the riparian states to promote integrated water resources management and development within the basin. ORASECOM’s role is vital for the prosperity and well-being of our nations.

Minister, in the past two decades, democracy has flourished across Africa, with 19 elections this year alone. However, peace and security remain fragile in some regions. The situation in eastern DRC is concerning, and we must ensure stability and territorial integrity. Significant progress has been made in northern Mozambique through SADC’s intervention. To sustain our agenda to silence the guns, we must intensify efforts to counter conflict and instability.

As the African Union prepares for leadership changes in early 2025, South Africa and Namibia must advocate for transformative, visionary, and resourceful leaders who advance continental unity and cohesion. In a polarised world, a steadfast and unwavering African Union is essential to amplify and strengthen Africa’s voice.

Our continent’s aspirations for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development are crucial, and Africa’s importance on the global stage cannot be overstated. We must ensure that our leadership reflects these aspirations and drives our collective progress forward.

I also wish to commend your sterling co-ordination of the Pact of the Future. The adoption of this Pact will cement Namibia’s role in the reform of the United Nations. This Pact will stand the test of time as we continue to advocate for the premier multilateral institution to truly live up to the dictum, We The People.

In conclusion, Minister and dear colleagues, South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency in December, aiming to leave a strong African imprint by highlighting issues crucial to our continent.

Our President will also attend the BRICS Summit in Russia to advance Africa’s developmental agenda and the interests of the Global South.

Finally, Minister, on behalf of myself and my delegation, we are elated to be here in your beautiful country, exchanging views on matters of mutual concern. Thank you for your warm hospitality.

I Thank You.