Leading financiers unite at ADIPEC 2024 to mobilise capital for the global energy transition

ADIPEC Conference Session ADIPEC Keynote Session

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --• New Finance & Investment Conference at ADIPEC 2024 to address the challenges and opportunities in financing clean energy solutions• Prominent speakers include senior executives from Bank of America, Global Impact Coalition, Masdar, Standard Chartered, J.P. Morgan and HSBCADIPEC 2024, the world’s largest energy event, will highlight the critical role of finance in accelerating the transition to a secure, equitable and sustainable energy future, through its inaugural Finance & Investment Conference. Held from 4-7 November in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC will gather financial leaders, policymakers, and energy executives to unlock the capital required for scaling low-carbon technologies and fast-tracking decarbonisation initiatives.The three-day Finance & Investment Conference at ADIPEC has four main themes: Mobilising investment for a sustainable future; Navigating uncertain geopolitical factors to secure energy transition investment; Ensuring bankability of clean energy projects and technologies; and Meeting the growing demand for resilient and clean energy in developing countries.In alignment with these themes, the conference will feature sessions led by global experts to activate investment needed to fast-track the global energy transition, including navigating macroeconomic volatility, unlocking capital for emerging markets, and developing regulatory frameworks that support decarbonisation technologies.Key speakers will include Charlie Tan, CEO, Global Impact Coalition; Mazin Khan, CFO, Masdar; Julian Mylchreest, Executive Vice Chairman, Bank of America; Lina Osman, Managing Director & Head, Sustainable Finance - Africa and MENAP, Standard Chartered; Semih Ozkan, Executive Director, EMEA Energy, Power, Renewables, Metals & Mining, J.P. Morgan; and Zoe Knight, Group Head, Centre of Sustainable Finance, Head of Climate Change MENAT, HSBC, who will jointly discuss solutions to the financing challenges faced by developing economies in their energy transition efforts.Sharing his extensive expertise in securing investment within the energy and renewables sectors, Charlie Tan, CEO, Global Impact Coalition, said:“Achieving net-zero emissions requires ambition, financial frameworks and innovative investment models that can make decarbonisation viable from both a sustainability and commercial angle. As a global energy leader, Abu Dhabi provides the perfect stage for hosting ADIPEC’s critical conversations on bridging the gap between ambition and action in the broader energy transition.“At ADIPEC 2024, we will focus on how public and private sectors can join forces to scale up financing for clean energy, ensuring long-term growth and environmental impact. The event will empower financial and energy experts to take decisive action, leveraging and allocating capital to where it’s needed most to deliver economic prosperity and environmental sustainability."Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of ADIPEC, said:“One of the most significant barriers to achieving an equitable energy transition is the gap in clean energy finance and investment between the Global North and South. Developed nations have more financial resources while emerging markets need help to secure capital for large clean energy projects, slowing the transition and deepening regional inequalities.“Addressing the finance gap between the Global North and South is one of the key focus areas of our new Finance and Investment Conference. Discussions held at ADIPEC 2024 will set the stage for how finance can play a transformative role in ensuring that we meet our decarbonisation goals while continuing to drive sustainable economic growth for generations to come and advance an equitable energy transition for all.”Although the energy transition offers significant investment potential, a critical gap exists between capital flows, with the International Renewable Energy Agency estimating US$35 trillion as being required by 2030 to facilitate a fair and systemic energy transition, creating challenges for governments, energy companies, and financial institutions in providing the necessary funding.With more than 370 conference sessions across 10 conferences, over 2,200 exhibitors and an expected 184,000+ attendees, ADIPEC will unite the world’s largest energy producers, consumers, and enablers from government, technology, and finance to forge critical cross-sector partnerships that will drive decarbonisation in heavy emitting sectors and accelerate the global energy transition.-ENDS-About ADIPECUnder the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 4-7 November 2024, ADIPEC is the world’s largest energy conference and exhibition.Building on 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC 2024 will enable innovation and accelerate action, exploring the intersection of energy and AI to drive the transition and deliver global impact.The ADIPEC Conferences will comprise of 10 conferences and 370+ conference sessions, featuring 1,800+ speakers, including ministers, CEOs, academics, energy experts and youth. These diverse voices will be invited to consider how collaborative energy innovation can empower lives and drive global prosperity.The ADIPEC Exhibition, spanning 16 halls, will feature 2,200+ exhibitors including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 country pavilions, and four specialised industry areas focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics, and AI. The exhibition will provide a platform for the energy world to demonstrate its game-changing solutions and forge the cross-sector partnerships needed to deliver secure, equitable and sustainable energy for all.For more information, visit www.adipec.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@adipec.comTo register as media, visit https://www.adipec.com/press-media/media-registration/ About ADNOCADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximise the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

