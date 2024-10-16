Killer Burger Enhances Operations to Fuel Future Growth Plans

Implements Toast KDS and Tests Self-Serve Kiosks; Partners with ezCater to Test Catering

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger, the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, is setting a new standard for fast-casual dining following its strategic implementation of technology to increase its operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The Company has launched a test with Toast on self-serving kiosks that allows guests to browse the menu, customize their orders, and pay at their own pace, reducing wait times and improving the overall guest experience as well as launched Toast’s Kitchen Display System to streamline back of house operations.



Since implementing Toast's Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), and launching its single-ticket flow operating system, Killer Burger has cut its completion time down significantly, with a reduction of up to 78% in wait times, with 90% of all orders completed in under 10 minutes. The KDS has replaced traditional paper order tickets with digital screens, facilitating real-time order management and seamless communication between front-of-house and kitchen staff. By streamlining the order preparation process, employees are able to free up time to engage with customers, providing personalized service and reinforcing Killer Burger's commitment to delivering a top-tier fast-casual dining experience.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve really prioritized process solutions as well as leveraging technology to revolutionize our kitchen workflow,” said Zack Glesmann, Senior Director of Operations & Ops Excellence at Killer Burger. “We're seeing increased efficiency, reduced errors, and happier staff, making it an overall win for both our team and our guests. It was important to us to not only optimize our operations as we continue to scale, but also to ensure that we maintained our high-quality food offerings, and a part of that was to quicken our completion time and have more communication between the front -and -back-of-house. We are proud of the results we’ve generated through these efforts.”

As a part of the overhaul, Killer Burger has also moved away from batch cooking, and is instead cooking each order as it comes into the kitchen. While the brand has always made food to order- including its legendary fries- this new production method avoids the wait time between cooking batches of burgers, while improving the quality of each individual burger. Killer Burger developed its innovative single-ticket flow system by skillfully combining cutting-edge technology with strategic process improvements. Remarkably, they have been able to implement this system into the majority of Killer Burger locations for less than $1,000, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to thoughtful operational improvements.

Additionally, in response to growing demand, Killer Burger is partnering with ezCater to test expansion into catering services, bringing its unique burgers to offices, events, and other gatherings across the region.

Killer Burger is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy focused on expanding its franchising efforts throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. As part of this, Killer Burger is entering new markets like Texas and signing multi-unit franchise deals, such as the recent agreement with Cascade Dining to open 12 locations across the Pacific Northwest. The company is investing heavily in upgrading its technology and enhancing operational processes to ensure consistent quality and profitability as it scales. By focusing on operational excellence and partnering with experienced franchisees, Killer Burger aims to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth as it evolves from a regional chain to a larger fast-casual burger concept.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be. Each quality ingredient is layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience. It has been named “Best Burger” across several markets for seven consecutive years.

With 23 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West and beyond, through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

Media Contact:

Laura Bianchi

KillerBurgerPR@icrinc.com

949-793-0660

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.