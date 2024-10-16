AlphaCore Wealth Advisory Expands Denver Presence Through Merger with All Season Financial Advisors

New Partnership Brings Additional Expertise and Resources to Support a Growing Client Base in Colorado

La Jolla, CA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaCore Wealth Advisory (“AlphaCore”), a California-based, SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) firm, announced today the merger with All Season Financial Advisors (“All Season”), another SEC RIA based in Denver. The deal adds approximately $200 million in assets under management (AUM) from high-net-worth clients, primarily in Colorado. With a mission to expand its wealth advisory services in key regions, this deal grows AlphaCore’s footprint in the Denver area, adding four experienced team members from All Season to its Cherry Creek office.

All Season was founded in 1996 to provide high-net-worth individuals and families with excellent service and investment management capabilities. The firm is led by founder, Sam Jones, who will join AlphaCore as a Partner and business leader in Steamboat Springs, CO. AlphaCore will benefit from the addition of a strong team with decades of experience at All Season and deep expertise in investment management, client service, and financial planning.

“For nearly 30 years, Sam and his team have served the Mountain-West region. The addition of the talented All Season team will immediately strengthen our capabilities in this key wealth market,” said Dick Pfister, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. “All Season, along with other recent additions in Denver, highlights our commitment to growth and delivering high-quality service to an expanding client base. We’re excited about the contributions the Denver team will bring to AlphaCore’s continued success.”

Jones added, “As we’ve grown over the years and our clients’ needs have evolved in this ever-changing market, partnering with AlphaCore was a natural fit. AlphaCore offers great resources, including an impressive investment platform that spans both traditional and alternative strategies, along with a dedicated financial planning team, to help us continue delivering the level of personal service our clients expect and deserve.”

In addition to the recent partnership, AlphaCore has added three key professionals to their Denver office as part of its ongoing strategic growth plan. Huck Gibson, Ethel McGlynn, and Nate Stewart bring valuable expertise in wealth advisory and business development services, strategically building AlphaCore’s team in anticipation of further expansion.

The merger with All Season Financial Advisors marks the first for AlphaCore, following a strategic investment by Constellation Wealth Capital, signaling continued growth and a strong future ahead.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

About AlphaCore Wealth Advisory

AlphaCore is a wealth advisory firm with a national presence dedicated to helping clients build and preserve their wealth. The firm combines sophisticated wealth planning techniques with investment management services prepared for the unique market environment investors face today. The firm supports its advisors with dedicated research, customizable models, client performance reporting tools, financial planning tools, and operational and marketing resources. In addition, all advisors benefit from support in operations, client service, compliance, human resource solutions, and a robust technology infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.alphacore.com.

