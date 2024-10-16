Bluethink and Userlane Announce Partnership to Accelerate Energy Transition in Aberdeen

Bluethink’s expertise in AI and IoT, combined with Userlane’s user-friendly digital adoption solutions, will empower organizations to embrace the energy transition with confidence, reducing operational inefficiencies and carbon footprints.

Userlane and Bluethink are simplifying the adoption of digital technologies in the energy sector.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluethink and Userlane are excited to announce a strategic partnership to drive energy transition innovation in Aberdeen. This collaboration merges Bluethink’s cutting-edge AI-driven solutions with Userlane’s intuitive digital adoption platform, aiming to accelerate digital transformation in the energy sector.The partnership will officially launch at a seminar on November 12th, 2024, where key industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of energy, data-driven innovation, and how technology can enable a more sustainable world. The event, set to take place in Aberdeen, will showcase joint solutions designed to help organizations in energy-intensive industries transition towards greener and more efficient operations.Speaking about the partnership, Jonathan Franklin, Bluethink’s Chief Innovation Officer, said: “This partnership reflects our shared vision for the future of energy. Bluethink’s expertise in AI and IoT, combined with Userlane’s user-friendly digital adoption solutions , will empower organizations to embrace the energy transition with confidence, reducing operational inefficiencies and carbon footprints.”Rob Cheshire, Head of Partnerships at Userlane, added: “Together with Bluethink, we’re simplifying the adoption of digital technologies in the energy sector. Our joint offering ensures seamless integration, helping businesses to unlock the full potential of their technological investments while accelerating progress towards sustainability.”The seminar will feature demonstrations, real-world case studies, and expert-led discussions on how data, automation, and AI are reshaping the future of energy. Participants will learn how to overcome common challenges in energy transition and receive practical insights into the tools available to accelerate change.Details:Event Date: November 12th, 2024Location: Aberdeen, UKTime: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PMFeatured Speakers: Jonathan Franklin (Bluethink), Rob Cheshire (Userlane), and other industry leaders.For more information or to register for the event, visit Bluethink.co.uk or contact us at info@bluethink.co.uk.About Bluethink:Bluethink is a global leader in AI-driven innovation, specializing in transforming complex industries through cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on sustainability, Bluethink partners with organizations to drive digital transformation and deliver measurable impacts across energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.About Userlane:Userlane helps companies unlock the full potential of their software, making employees more productive and IT spending more efficient. Userlane’s innovative Digital Adoption Solution eliminates digital friction and cuts software waste by enabling enterprises to discover which applications are used within the organization. It helps understand areas where people struggle and improves software usage with real-time guidance through company-specific processes directly within the application.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.