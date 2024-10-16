TeleVox Showcases Latest Patient Relationship Management Innovations at HLTH 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management (PRM) platforms, is showcasing the latest innovations in its suite of payer, pharmaceutical, and enterprise patient engagement solutions at the HLTH annual conference, October 20-23 in Las Vegas. Visitors to TeleVox’s booth #4043 will learn about robust features introduced over the past year, from AI-driven SMART SMS to the readmission-reducing Digital Care Programs, and expanded Agent Chat functionality.







The HLTH conference is the preeminent event for healthcare innovation, where more than 12,000 leaders gather to pioneer a healthier future through dynamic partnerships and transformative ideas. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the latest technology in the health industry, discuss the future of healthcare, explore ways to accelerate innovation, and learn how partnering with evidence-based technologies can support business goals.

“The audience that will be drawn to Las Vegas for the HLTH conference is one that will appreciate the cutting-edge nature of the patient relationship management technology we’ve rolled out and expanded this year,” said Hilary Cooper, Head of Marketing at TeleVox. “For example, our SMART SMS utilizes conversational AI responses to provide continuing conversations within the same channel for patient conversations. Platforms like this one offer unprecedented modern value to the health system and their patients – a future-proof response to the demands of a rapidly changing industry.”

Learn more about the conference or get in touch to arrange a brief meeting with a TeleVox expert during the show.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b3623c-43c1-4193-9b4c-f1fdd61792e2

TeleVox Showcases Latest Patient Relationship Management Innovations at HLTH 2024 TeleVox Showcases Latest Patient Relationship Management Innovations at HLTH 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.