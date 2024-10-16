ColdTrack Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Guy Ironi, CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing ColdTrack ’s Guy Ironi, Chief Executive Officer, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.Goldman Sachs selected Guy Ironi from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Guy took over as ColdTrack’s CEO in 2016 to execute a turnaround on behalf of the family office that invested in the founding leadership team. The distressed business ultimately pivoted from a contract beverage manufacturer into a tech-enabled eCommerce fulfillment platform for cold and frozen foods. During his tenure, the company has more than doubled sales annually, achieved nearly 40X earnings growth, and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 4 consecutive years from 2021 to 2024.“I would like to thank Goldman Sachs for this incredible honor because it’s not often that the hard work of our team at ColdTrack is so clearly recognized. When we started this journey over 7 years ago, we were met with doubt and skepticism – after earning this award for the 2nd time in 3 years, it further validates our original vision of becoming the leader in the perishable direct-to-consumer fulfillment space. And the company is now stronger than ever with new strategic facility locations, a robust temperature-controlled line haul network, unmatched carrier relationships and industry-leading shipping rates, plus our own proprietary software, ColdTrack Live.”“I am thrilled to recognize Guy Ironi as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Guy and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.About ColdTrackColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company was founded in 2014 as a turnkey cold chain logistics platform for eCommerce food and beverage brands. ColdTrack’s facility locations include: Edison, NJ, Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Indianapolis, IN, plus additional partner facilities in Florida, Texas, Utah, and Oregon.About Goldman SachsGoldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.Press related questions about ColdTrack, please contact Warner Siebert, CRO, at warner@coldtrack.com.Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.