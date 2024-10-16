McKINLEY BELCHER III and ULY SCHLESINGER star Off-Broadway in A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK by KEN URBAN

A Guide for the Homesick McKinley Belcher III Uly Schlesinger

"A Guide for the Homesick," written by Ken Urban, stars McKinley Belcher III and Uly Schlesinger. It debuts Off-Broadway in NYC on Dec 6, 2024.

DUMONT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Guide for the Homesick , a gripping play by Ken Urban, makes its much-anticipated return to the stage under the direction of Shira Milikowsky. Featuring McKinley Belcher III (Broadway’s Death of a Salesman, Eric, Zero Day) and Uly Schlesinger (HBO’s “Genera+ion”), this emotionally charged drama explores compassion, guilt, and the search for redemption. It will begin performances on December 6, before its opening night on December 12, 2024, and run through February 2, 2025.Set in a hotel room in Amsterdam, A Guide for the Homesick tells the story of two Americans, Teddy and Jeremy, who are drawn together by their shared isolation and haunting secrets. Teddy is seeking companionship for the night, while Jeremy is searching for a moment of distraction. As they open up about their troubled pasts, the narrative shifts between the present and the past, with the two actors portraying four roles. Themes of guilt, moral ambiguity, and the possibility of forgiveness are at the core of this play, which builds to an unforgettable emotional crescendo."A Guide to the Homesick is a wildly original, riveting drama that expands the boundaries of what an 80-minute play can do. With two actors switching between four roles, the narrative leaps between the present and the past, creating an emotional pressure cooker. At its root, it’s a play about compassion—how do we hold compassion even for ourselves when we’ve done something that may seem unforgivable?" — Shira Milikowsky, DirectorA Guide for the Homesick has followed an impressive journey from its commissioning by Epic Theatre Ensemble to its world premiere at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston in 2017. The play was further developed by the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis and had a successful run at Stage Traffic at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2018. That same year, it was published by Dramatists Play Service, solidifying its place in contemporary theater. Critics have said "Ken Urban’s A Guide for the Homesick digs deep and packs an emotional wallop. Don’t miss it." – Zeal NYC; "A theatrical tour de force!" – TheaterMania; “Urban’s erotic thriller deals in themes of guilt, honesty, betrayal, and friendship. It is both hilarious and deeply emotional.” METRO.UKThe design team includes Set Design by Lawrence Moten III, Lighting Design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Sound Design by Daniel Kluger, Fight Director is J. David Brimmer, Production Manager is Sarah Schetter. This production is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon and is produced by Gold Milikowsky Group and Lisa Dozier Shacket.A Guide for the Homesick will run Tuesday through Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM and 7 PM. DR2 Theatre is located at 103 East 15 Street, NYC. Tickets are priced between $49 and $129 and can be purchased by visiting www.AGuideForTheHomesick.com McKINLEY BELCHER III most recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the limited Netflix series Eric. He will next appear in the Netflix series Zero Day alongside Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Last year, Belcher starred in David Simon’s HBO series We Own This City and the HBO Max film Eraser 2031. On stage, Belcher appeared in the Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, making history with a revival told from the perspective of a Black family. His other stage credits include A Soldier’s Play on Broadway.ULY SCHLESINGER is a New York based actor originally from Providence Rhode Island. He has been seen on screen in projects such as “Genera+ion” (Nathan), “Jerry and Marge Go Large” (Tyler), and “Chicago Med” (Ben), as well as on stage in This Beautiful Future (Cherry Lane), and The Animal Kingdom (The Connelly Theatre). He can often be found playing pool across the lower East side, doing poorly. He is absolutely thrilled to be involved in this wonderful production, and gives his thanks to every single person who made it happen. Uly is represented by Rebel Creative Group and Take 3 Talent Agency.KEN URBAN is a playwright, screenwriter, and musician. His plays include A Guide for the Homesick (Huntington Theatre, West End), The Remains (Studio Theatre), and The Happy Sad (The Public Theater). He has won awards such as the Weissberger Playwriting Award and the 2024 Blue Ink Award. Urban teaches at MIT and lives in Washington Heights. Upcoming works include A Guide for the Homesick at DR2 Theatre and Danger and Opportunity in 2025.SHIRA MILIKOWSKY is a director known for innovative new plays and reimagined musicals. She co-founded The Neon Coven and directed The Lily's Revenge (American Repertory Theater). Shira has taught at Harvard and directed projects internationally, including a Korean adaptation of Caucasian Chalk Circle. She holds an MFA from Columbia and a BA from Yale.

