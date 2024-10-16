Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International Pioneer the 'Evolution of Distribution' in the Retail Industry

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, the founder and CEO of Consumer Products International (CPI), is revolutionizing the retail distribution landscape with his innovative approach known as the “Evolution of Distribution.”This transformative strategy, which CPI has adopted to reshape how products reach the consumer market, underscores the company’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing unmatched support for brands seeking a competitive edge.With over three decades of experience, Gould has established CPI as a leader in consumer product distribution. Through the “Evolution of Distribution,” CPI streamlines the journey from product development to retail shelves by integrating cutting-edge technology and leveraging Gould’s extensive network of industry contacts. This approach reduces time-to-market and enhances brand visibility, allowing CPI’s clients to thrive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Gould has sold millions into Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco and Walmart.“As the retail landscape evolves, so must our approach to distribution,” said Gould. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ represents a new era for CPI and our clients. We focus on bringing brands to market efficiently while maximizing their reach and profitability. Our unique model provides everything from marketing support to sales and fulfillment, creating a one-stop solution for brands looking to succeed in the U.S. market.”Under Gould’s leadership, CPI has helped numerous brands achieve global recognition.By combining traditional distribution methods with innovative e-commerce strategies, CPI ensures that clients can capitalize on opportunities across diverse retail channels, including major online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores. Gould’s strategy includes CPI’s real-time warehouse inventory integration, which provides clients with seamless order processing and greater transparency in the supply chain.Mitch Gould has been featured in prominent publications such as The Fortune Leader and The Leaders Globe, where he has been recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the industry.His insights on the “Evolution of Distribution” continue to drive CPI’s success and cement his reputation as a visionary leader in the world of consumer products.For more information on Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International’s “Evolution of Distribution,” visit Consumer Products International's website MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

