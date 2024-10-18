Ankeny Dental Professionals - Dr. Huston Address Senior Citizens' Reluctance to Use Dentures & Offer Modern Alternatives

Logo Ankeny Dental Professionals Top Ankeny dentist Dr. Kelly Huston at Ankeny Dental Professionals Dental implant Dentistry - Ankeny Dental Professionals

Comfort, Fit, and Self-Esteem Challenges with Dentures Are Affecting Seniors Worldwide, Including Here in Ankeny, IA

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior citizens around the world, including in the United States, are increasingly avoiding traditional dentures due to discomfort, poor fit, and social stigma. This issue affects their quality of life, including their ability to eat, speak, and smile confidently. Dr. Kelly Huston of Ankeny Dental Professionals highlights that many seniors prefer to live without teeth rather than struggle with uncomfortable dentures, leading to potential oral health and nutritional challenges."For many seniors, dentures are not always the solution due to difficulties with fit and maintenance," says Dr. Huston. "At Ankeny Dental Professionals, we provide personalized care that includes modern dental implants, which offer superior stability and comfort compared to traditional dentures."Dental implants have become a popular alternative for seniors who seek a more permanent, reliable solution.Unlike dentures, implants don’t require frequent adjustments and offer patients the freedom to enjoy food and daily activities without discomfort or embarrassment.Dr. Huston adds, “Our clinic offers advanced dental implant treatments that give seniors back their confidence, allowing them to live without the stress and limitations associated with dentures.”In addition to providing advanced care, Ankeny Dental Professionals emphasizes the importance of addressing the psychological barriers to denture use. Many seniors associate dentures with aging and reduced self-esteem. Dr. Huston encourages open conversations about dental health and modern solutions to maintain a high quality of life.For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Kelly Huston, please contact:Ankeny Dental Professionals1630 SW White Birch CirAnkeny, IA 50023515-965-4470About Ankeny Dental ProfessionalsAnkeny Dental Professionals, led by Dr. Kelly Huston, provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages in Ankeny, IA. Specializing in dentures, dental implants, and advanced oral health solutions, the clinic is committed to helping patients achieve and maintain healthy, confident smiles.

