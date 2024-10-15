Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Assistance the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is Providing to Singaporeans Residing Near Conflict Zones in the Middle East, 15 October 2024

QUESTION

Mr Ang Wei Neng: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) how many Singaporeans are residing in Israel and Lebanon, respectively; and (b) what assistance is the Ministry providing to Singaporeans in the Middle East who are staying near the conflict zones.

2 As of 15 October 2024, there are 45 and three Singaporeans registered with MFA in Israel and Lebanon, respectively. MFA is in touch with them and have been providing advice on the latest developments in the respective countries and the region.

3 The safety and well-being of Singaporeans overseas are of utmost importance to MFA. We are monitoring the developments in the Middle East closely and will continue to update our Travel Advisories.



4 Our Overseas Missions remain in touch with Singaporean communities in the region and stand ready to provide consular assistance. MFA has been working closely with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and its Student Liaison Officers (SLOs) in Cairo and Jeddah to maintain contact with Singapore students pursuing religious studies in the region. This enables us to reach out and provide consular assistance to them quickly in an emergency.

5 Singaporeans in the Middle East should remain vigilant and monitor developments closely. They should heed the Travel Advisories, and avoid or leave the conflict areas as advised. They should also take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, purchase comprehensive travel insurance, and eRegister with MFA. As Singapore does not have resident diplomatic missions in all countries in the region, Singaporeans should familiarise themselves with the locations of the nearest Singapore Missions.

