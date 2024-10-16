SmartSites and Mailchimp Host Loyalty Lab Event in NYC

SmartSites partners with Mailchimp for a unique event that explains the science behind customer loyalty and retention strategies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This in-person event – SmartSites & Mailchimp Loyalty Lab: Unlocking Success with Email & SMS Marketing – will take place on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024. It starts from 5:30 to 8 pm ET and is held at New York City’s Jay Conference Chelsea (159 West 25th Street, 2nd & 3rd Floors, New York, NY 10001). This workshop is suitable for business owners, marketers, and industry professionals who want to gain a competitive edge through enhanced retention and loyalty strategies.The event will kick off at 5:30 pm with a meet-and-greet session. Attendees can network and exchange ideas in a relaxed setting. The main presentation, led by Ashley Ismailovski (SmartSites’ Director of Email Marketing ), will run from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The evening will then conclude with a happy hour from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Participants can continue discussions and form connections over drinks and light refreshments.Loyalty has become increasingly important in hyper-competitive markets. However, it isn’t merely about rewards programs or discounts; it’s rooted in a complex set of behavioral drivers that can make or break a business’s success. This event explores those drivers and brings together insights from behavioral economics, social psychology, and neuroscience.Ashley Ismailovski will share her expertise on how brands can harness these insights to build loyalty strategies that go beyond transactional relationships. Attendees will gain an understanding of what truly drives loyalty and how brands can leverage science-backed strategies to strengthen customer retention. The presentation will cover 10 foundational elements that can enhance a brand’s “stickiness” and turn customers into long-term advocates.For more information and to secure your spot at this event, please register here About MailchimpMailchimp was built on the foundation of empowering small businesses. With a history dating back to 2001, Mailchimp was initially developed as a solution for small businesses seeking access to marketing tools traditionally reserved for larger corporations. Today, Mailchimp has evolved into a leading marketing and commerce platform that serves millions of businesses worldwide. Its suite of tools enables companies to create multichannel marketing campaigns, automate customer journeys, and leverage data science and artificial intelligence to optimize marketing strategies.As Mailchimp continues to grow under the ownership of Intuit, it remains committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed. The company has invested over $15 million to support nonprofits and community organizations that play a vital role in lower-income areas.About SmartSitesFounded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites ( https://www.smartsites.com ) is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

