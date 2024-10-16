Data Center Construction Market to Exceed Market Valuation of USD 409.43 Billion by 2031

Data Center Construction Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Application, By Region - Industry Forecast 2024-2031

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Construction Market size was valued at USD 213.55 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 229.57 billion in 2023 to USD 409.43 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Data center construction market to register substantial growth fueled by the rising demand for big data analytics, cloud services, and IoT. The leading market trends like growing inclination towards sustainability, with additional services integrating renewable energy sources and power-efficient designs are driving the market growth. Moreover, automation and improvements in modular construction are reducing build time and improving digital transformation. Overall, the market is projected to continue to lead backed by the growth of digital transformation on the global scale. In 2022, the global data center construction market size was estimated at $ 213.55 billion.

Modular and Prefabricated Designs Are Key Trends in Market

The modern molecular data centers, which can be swiftly assembled on-site and built off-site enable scalability and speedy deployment. This trend caters to the ever-increasing demand for data centers with no extended construction time. Also, prefabrication can considerably reduce the cost of labor and control construction wastage, thus resulting in more budget-friendly projects in future.

Persistent Demand for Cloud Services and Sustainability Shift to Grow over 4-5 years

As businesses are actively moving towards cloud computing, the need for novel data centers will grow, especially the hyperscale facilities. The rising need for low-latency applications will result in the establishment of a greater number of edge data centers. This will enhance distributed computing competencies. In the coming 5 years, businesses will also emphasize sustainable and energy-efficient designs with shift towards the use of renewable energy sources and green certifications.

The following are the key Data Center Construction Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Expansion of Edge Data Centers for Greater Flexibility Among Key Market Developments

With the growing demand for data processing in real-time and rise of IoT, edge data centers are currently being constructed near to end consumers to enhance service delivery and decrease latency. This decentralization aids applications in smart cities, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles. Companies are also actively adopting hybrid culture that amalgamate edge computing with traditional centralized data centers. This enables greater flexibility in data storage and processing while addressing diverse application needs.

Massive Expansion and Technological Integration to Spur Market over Next 10 years

Continued digital transformation in industries will notably impact the demand for novel data centers with emphasis on edge facilities and hyperscale. This will provide a strong backing to the growing cloud services and the explosive data traffic. Also, the growth of automation, ML, and AI will improve operational efficacy, allowing smart construction practices and effective resource management in the current and new settings.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

• In October 2024: Skanska expanded its data center facilities in the United States by announcing its plans to construct novel multi-million-dollar facilities in Georgia and Arizona. The new data center sites by the company are specially designed to boost its offerings, besides catering to the rising demand for such facilities in the U.S.

• In June 2024: DPR Construction advises collaborative acquisition built-in and planning facility to aid project groups to maintain their programs and get novel data centers online, as decided. This will address the hindrances in supply chain that impact construction on the global scale, mainly data centers facilities.



• In January 2024: Turner Construction Company announced that it was elected to construct a hyperscale data center facility for Meta in Indiana, in Jeffersonville. The facility is approximately 7,00,000 sq.ft. and will hold numerous data center structures and will be a unit of Meta’s infrastructure that brings services and technologies to life.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Type

1. Tier I

2. Tier II

3. Tier III

4. Tier IV

B. Application

1. Electrical Infrastructure

2. Mechanical Infrastructure

The report covers the following players:

• Turner Construction Company (US)

• DPR Construction (US)

• AECOM (US)

• Skanska AB (Sweden)

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (US)

• Clark Construction Group, LLC (US)

• Hensel Phelps Construction Co. (US)

• Structure Tone (US)

• Fluor Corporation (US)

• Mortenson (US)

Key Improvements in Data Center Construction to Transform Infrastructure

The growth of edge data centers and hyperscale will impact the rising demand for low-latency applications and cloud services. Sustainability efforts and initiatives are transforming facility designs, driving renewable energy integration. Advancements in technology, mainly in modular construction and artificial intelligence, are reducing build times and improving operational efficiency. As regulatory needs grow, businesses are heavily investing in resilient and compliant infrastructures. Altogether, these factors help the market rank for stronger growth and advancements in the forthcoming years.

