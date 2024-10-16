Ann Sommer Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome Ann Steffen-Sommer as an Empowered Woman, she is appearing today as our guest on the long-running Empowering Women series. Ann is a physician assistant for the past 26+ years, and has practiced and operated in multiple states and specialties’, her path to medicine is exactly what she was meant to do, and has loved every second of the journey.

Ann recently left full-time practice due to understaffing, and over demands on her clinical practice, when the employer demanded she take on another full-time position duties, she no longer had time to care for her patients because her duties now included triage nurse, triage scheduling, full-time medical assistant duties: order labs, order radiology, put in follow up appointments, do all the pre-screening, screening questions, all this on top of a brand new EMR (electronic medical record) led her to leave women’s health, OB/GYN.

However, this led her to realize she needed to recover from the demands of working over 70-hour weeks, multiple 24-hour shifts in that week. Ann became a ‘Scrub’, she lived in her work scrubs, worked in them, slept in them, operated in them, and saw her family in the scrubs. Life’s joy was robbed, and this is her definition of burnout. After several weeks of recovery, where she felt again, Ann knew it was time for her Second Act, her ‘go time’ to cast a broader message; Which she has done: As an International Speaker, Best Selling author, Women of Influence in the Marquis Who’s Who, and seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. She is just getting started as a Physician assistant opening a Lifestyle and weight Clinic, Coaching professionals out of their inner voice and into living fearlessly.

Combining medicine, human behavior, intuition Ann created a methodology called, Self Evolution Solution, which erases negative self-talk, redefined those words and proves to people who they really are, this empowerment propels her clients to live fearlessly. In the process, there are no taboos, no conversations that are too difficult to voice. By helping clients see the “Real You Inside of You, that you just can’t see yet”, people walk into and create the existence they desire and are guided to true fulfillment.

In addition to her coaching work and proprietary methods Ann is a gifted speaker who does more than just engage people, she truly motivates and inspires and creates a transformative experience.

On the radio show, Ann will outline the steps she takes to address key areas of one’s personal and professional life and elevate people to what she calls a fearless existence and outline the milestones. She will also discuss her Amazon top-selling book Success Redefined, which she co-authored with Jack Canfield, another key motivational force in the quest for life change. If anyone listening today buys a copy, they will get one with a special image of Ann on the cover.

Ann sums up her approach to transformation like this:

“I am gifted with education, curiosity, observation and kindness. I can see what people are not showing me, hear what they are not saying and ask the questions no one asks. My intuition and diagnostic skills are keen and generate the links of their past to the existence of their now, and this frees people from their negative talk.

This is how normal people do something extraordinary, something that might not be evident to them. After their revelation that the negative talk is holding them back, and now it's gone – that is when personal brilliance erupts and amazement of what a person can do shines. Everyone can do this; the only requirement is the desire to take the step toward the process – take my hand and I will guide you to be brave enough to walk the steps--and support them up the growth ladder.”

Ann’s greatest testimonial is herself, she decided as a young woman to figure out a way to become “Un-shy”, through observing, practicing, trial, error, then success, she has emerged as a self-proclaimed “Outgoing, overcorrected adult.” With operating, calming patients ready to go under for surgery, Ann was able to stay calm, and calm patients so much so that a patient who was being seen for a post-operative appointment, asked Ann if she was in the operating room. After this was confirmed with a ‘yes’, the patient recalled seeing Ann’s blue eyes & her calming voice as the presence as she laid on the operating room table.

Ann gets on each strategy call to ensure individuals are not only ready to change but possess certain high self-standards that match the program’s criteria. Her work is geared to high performance professionals, motivated individuals who understand the mission and the value of a “No Judgment Zone.” She welcomes inquiries from such individuals and asks them: When was the last time you felt truly fulfilled? She also wants to hear from those who might want to hire her for a motivational speaking engagement and take advantage of her educative style, wit, and high energy.

Close Up Radio will feature coach Ann Sommer in a two-part interview with Jim Masters Friday October 18th at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 1st at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information visit Ann’s newly refreshed website visit www.annsommer.org

You can also order a copy of the book through a link found there

