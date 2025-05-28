Dr. Monica Nicoll of Resilience Counseling and Training Center Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH CONWAY, NH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how heavily we are impacted by trauma, anxiety, and life's pressing issues we can't let it crush our spirits. if we seek the right support we will not only find our path towards genuine healing, but we can bounce back stronger than ever before and with a whole lot of awesomeness and self-awareness. There is no denying that life throws un unexpected curve balls we don't see coming but there is a way to push through our difficulties, dust ourselves off, get back up when we fall, and redefine ourselves in ways that feel more authentic and truer.

To do this look no further than Dr. Monica Nicoll a top-notch Psychotherapist and owner of Resilience Counseling and Training Center.

For over thirty years, Dr. Nicoll has been treating children, adolescents, adults, families, and couples showing them the key to authentic, heartfelt living.

Regardless of all her accolades and achievements Dr Nicoll is truly more than any title could define. She has helped numerous couples and children to live better – with more resilience, purpose, magnify more joy – and does it so well it has become her purpose and passion.

With her strength-based approach and ions of compassion, Dr. Nicoll's unwavering mission is deeply dedicated to empowering us to find the resilience necessary to live fully and purposefully. Her goal is promoting the highest level of cognitive, effective, social, and behavioral functioning that she says is available to us all.

Through her practical and effective tools and strategies, she expertly helps us reframe our negative thoughts to healthy, positive ones because she knows we can only move past our hardships when we listen to our internal voice, meaning our highest self, and that’s what she calls the resilience factor. As she guides us to embrace resiliency we rise above our challenges, build mental toughness, and are able to continually evolve. As such, our coping skills begin to greatly improve. Being resilient, she says, enhances our ability to deal with life’s difficulties calmly and rationally so we make better decisions and discover successful solutions. This is all necessary in building a healthy strong foundation for individual, marital, and family life especially in these chaotic times when a strong connection is more critical than ever before.

For all the couples Dr. Nicoll works with whether virtually or in person, she teaches them the tools necessary to set the foundation for a relationship rich in resilience. Together they learn to face the hard stuff without crumbling under the weight of conflict, becoming better couples today than they were yesterday.

As the author of the parenting books and children’s fairy tales, Key to Chivalry and Key to Calm, Dr. Nicoll is proud to announce her newly released book Know Thyself which she will also discuss in her upcoming podcast with Jim.

Dr. Nicoll also provides international training, teaches at Plymouth State University, and holds workshops along with her consulting and teaching work.

Dr. Nicoll also empowers parents towards a more peaceful loving home life through her amazingly pivotal court work where she supports innocent children caught in the middle of parents struggling with abusive personality disorders. As much as she strives for the best outcome for these families, the work can be heartbreaking and frustrating, but she forges ahead because her heart is always with these vulnerable children.

Because of her own life experiences, Dr. Nicoll puts her whole heart and soul into everything she does. After all she herself survived a traumatic relationship and after rising above the upset, today she is with her loving husband of over 25 years, loving her children, living her best life in New Hampshire skiing, hiking, and seeking new adventures that bring her joy.

Let Dr. Nicoll help you master resilience and set the stage for even greater successes now and in the future. By incorporating her powerful strategies into your life, you’ll build a solid foundation that teaches you to embrace change, learn from failures, and move forward with positivity and ready to tackle whatever lies ahead.

